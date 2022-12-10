Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Chase Fourcade preps for USFL opportunity with the Pittsburgh Maulers
Preseason camp doesn't open until the spring, but you can find Chase Fourcade and the newest members of the Pittsburgh Maulers working out weekly in Uptown New Orleans.
Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
SNL Hilariously Pokes Fun Of Snow In Buffalo [WATCH]
A Saturday Night Live sketch that aired over the weekend has Western New Yorkers rolling on the floor laughing. Lately, the writers of Saturday Night Live have had their eyes on Buffalo, New York. A few weeks ago, SNL made Western New Yorkers crack up during an NFL-themed sketch about how poorly Jets fans treat Bills fans on their home turf. This past Saturday night, the legendary late-night show put Buffalo in the spotlight once again, this time focusing on our record snowfall.
NOLA.com
The John Curtis-Brother Martin state final follows a familiar script for the winner
John Curtis controlled possession and scored three touchdowns in the first half as the third-seeded Patriots defeated No. 13 Brother Martin 23-0 in the Division I select state championship Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Junior quarterback Dagan Bruno executed the option offense to near perfection during those scoring drives, including...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Alternative Press
Westside Gunn’s 10 is a respectful nod to the legends who paved the way
Eastside Flip can be found on Bailey Avenue in east Buffalo, freestyling and peddling cash off strangers. Flip is a local fiend who happens to be a gifted MC and offers a freestyle for the outro of “God is Love,” a track featured on Westside Gunn’s new album, 10. He pridefully raps, “Envy in us n*ggas, that's jealously, all hate/You're desperate to see a n*gga upstate.” It’s a harrowing reminder that Flip is a victim of Buffalo’s neglect and marginalization of Black people on its east side. As of last year, Buffalo is the third poorest city in the country, with a poverty rate of 27.6%.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Girls Battle Past Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Warren outscored Jamestown 17-9 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 52-44 win in the consolation game of the Southwestern (NY) Tournament. All-Tournament selection Peyton Wotorson led a balanced Warren effort with 12 points, while Alana Stuart netted 11, Meea Irwin 10 (eight in the fourth quarter), and Alyssa Farr eight.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
New York Lottery top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Tops on Union Road in Buffalo.
commUNITY spotlight: Model Anyiang Yak
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyiang Yak was in the Walden Galleria, like many teens, but she was noticed for her looks. "I got scouted in a mall," she said. The person told her, "You should do this like modeling thing, and I was like 'OK.' " Yak entered a competition...
buffalospree.com
Buffalo’s 2022 Tom & Jerry line-up
For the last seven years, people searching for the elusive and hyper-seasonal Tom & Jerry have been landing on a story we published back in 2015. Since then, the collective’s love for the boozy holiday elixir has only grown. Once, only a few local taverns specialized in the fussy-to-make holiday treat. Today, the number of Western New York locations offering the Tom & Jerry has expanded. Post-pandemic, we thought we’d make a few calls and send a bunch of DMs and emails to round up a reliable Tom & Jerry hit list for pros and first-timers.
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A Pike man faces charges after allowing his dog to attack a sheriff. The incident occurred after a deputy arrived to investigate a domestic incident there. 56-year-old David Sherman allowed an aggressive dog out of the residence. He then allegedly refused to comply with orders to get the dog back inside. The dog then attached the deputy, who was treated at Wyoming County Community Hospital and released. The dog was identified as a pit bull/mastiff mix and was removed from the premises by Animal Control because it had previously bitten another person. Sherman is to appear in Town Court on December 13th.
ubmd.com
Six UBMD physicians named 2022 Unsung Heroes
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP Unsung Heroes for their dedicated patient care. Nominated by their colleagues, those named as Unsung Heroes embody what it means to be an emergency physician. The impact...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Eater
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
