Eastside Flip can be found on Bailey Avenue in east Buffalo, freestyling and peddling cash off strangers. Flip is a local fiend who happens to be a gifted MC and offers a freestyle for the outro of “God is Love,” a track featured on Westside Gunn’s new album, 10. He pridefully raps, “Envy in us n*ggas, that's jealously, all hate/You're desperate to see a n*gga upstate.” It’s a harrowing reminder that Flip is a victim of Buffalo’s neglect and marginalization of Black people on its east side. As of last year, Buffalo is the third poorest city in the country, with a poverty rate of 27.6%.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO