ROCHESTER, Minn.-An intergenerational Christmas event happened earlier today at Evangel United Methodist Church. The kids had the chance to play some games, decorate cookies and listen to stories. After that, congregation members got all dressed up for this pantomime in which they re-enacted the story of Jesus Christ's birth. Also, Brian Richards, a magician, put on a show that people enjoyed. Jim Klepper, one of the event organizers, said he enjoys seeing the community come together.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO