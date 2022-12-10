Read full article on original website
New coffee shop coming soon to the Med City
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new coffee shop is opening up soon. This will be Spyhouse Coffee Roasters first ever location in Rochester. It should provide around 12 to 14 jobs to the community this year. Kevin Wencel, the president of Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, said he feels good about creating a community for his employees.
RPU in the process of fixing crucial component to Silver Lake Dam
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Utilities said it is fixing the Silver Lake Dam's hydraulic lifter and should be completed by Dec. 16. Tony Benson, who is the communications coordinator for RPU, said the company had to drawdown the lake's water by five feet in order to repair the lifter, which controls the lift gates.
Fundraiser in Rochester for nonprofit RideAbility
ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Rochester Pet & Country Store, there was a fundraiser to help out a nonprofit. Money raised from the "RideAbility Cookie Walk" will go toward helping RideAbility take care of their horses during the winter months. RideAbility is an organization that offers horseback riding to families of children or adults with special needs. Jeanie Michelizzi, the executive director of RideAbility, said the success of the fundraiser is deeply inspiring.
The Sons of the American Legion holds Toys for Tots drive and pancake breakfast
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is right around the corner and the Toys For Tots campaign is still collecting toys for Santa and his sleigh. The Sons of the American Legion held a toy drive Saturday morning at the American Legion Post 92 In Rochester. Anyone was welcome to bring in...
Pitching and catching minicamp in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a pitching and catching minicamp at D-BAT Rochester this morning.…
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
$7,000 donated to new law enforcement memorial in Rochester
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association has donated $7,000 to the law enforcement memorial being built in Rochester. This is the first time the association has donated to the memorial, which will honor 4 fallen heroes in Dodge County:. - Hayfield City Marshal Ole...
Bringing generations together at Evangel United Methodist Church
ROCHESTER, Minn.-An intergenerational Christmas event happened earlier today at Evangel United Methodist Church. The kids had the chance to play some games, decorate cookies and listen to stories. After that, congregation members got all dressed up for this pantomime in which they re-enacted the story of Jesus Christ's birth. Also, Brian Richards, a magician, put on a show that people enjoyed. Jim Klepper, one of the event organizers, said he enjoys seeing the community come together.
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty. Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023. Beloate was arrested in March and...
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
Freeborn County man arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix pleads guilty
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of selling drugs, some of which contained deadly fentanyl, is pleading guilty. Terrance Dotson Richard, 43 of Albert Lea, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Richard sold heroin to a confidential informant once in July 2021 and twice in August 2021.
