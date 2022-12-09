3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 10-point loss in Rudy Gobert’s return

The Jazz battled back after being down as many as 15 points in the first half, but the Timberwolves were able to stay cool under the pressure and put together an impressive fourth quarter to finish out the night.
Here are three keys that contributed to the result:
Gobert finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds and made his presence felt through the first half, allowing the rest of the Timberwolves to find a nice rhythm.
D’Angelo Russell was 0-of-3 from 3-point range going into the fourth quarter, but then hit six treys in the final 12 minutes, scoring 18 of Minnesota’s 36 fourth-quarter points.
Mike Conley returned for the Jazz after missing nine consecutive games with a knee injury. He came off the bench for the Jazz as he returns to his normal conditioning and is on a minutes restriction so the Jazz didn’t have the full Conley experience. Additionally the Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (illness), Collin Sexton (right hamstring) and Simone Fontecchio (left ankle), putting a lot of pressure on some of the deeper bench players to play in a tough game.
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
Who are the top 5 singers on “The Voice”? Who are the top 5 singers on “The Voice” 2022? Who made it to the “The Voice” 2022 finale? Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona are the top 5 singers on “The Voice” 2022.
A third of the way through the 2022-23 season, what have we learned about the younger and more inexperienced players in Utah, like Walker Kessler, Talen Horton-Tucker, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Simone Fontecchio.
While Utah is making its second straight trip to the Rose Bowl, Penn State is making its first appearance since 2017. The two programs have never met before. The two teams meet in Pasadena, California, Jan. 2, 2023.
Jazz are glad Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson will be available this week, but will be sans two other contributors when the New Orleans Pelicans visit Salt Lake City for a pair of games
Comments / 0