Bernard Yon
2d ago
God is good The Devil is an liar My eyes and ears were open because i told who i seen and what i heard My condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace A crime writes a check your freedom especially your life should not be able to cash The appropriate and correct punishment for human beings who commit murder is death then justice would be served for family and friends to continue with the rest of there lives Peace be still
Reply
2
Aspen Jeter case: Missing 5-year-old found safe as dad is arrested on suspicion of murder
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A missing 5-year-old girl was found safe about two weeks after her mother was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving. On Dec. 9, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities located Aspen at 12:40 p.m. in Danville, Virginia. Ravenell said he got his "Christmas present early" and that the little girl was with some family members in Virginia. Other than locating Aspen, officials also arrested her father, Antar Jeter, for murder and grand larceny.
WSLS
Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police apprehend South Carolina murder suspect
A South Carolina murder suspect was apprehended Friday with the assistance of the Danville Police Department. The Danville Police Department Investigative Bureau conducted surveillance, located, identified, and arrested Antar Jeter, 46, of South Carolina on Dec. 9 at 12:40 p.m. without incident. Investigators had received intelligence from the South Carolina...
WSLS
Deputies searching for driver of stolen vehicle after police chase ends in crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after a police chase Sunday night. On Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the Fas Mart on Fairystone Park Hwy after receiving a call to check on a vehicle.
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
WDBJ7.com
Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
Franklin News Post
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
The two overdose victims found Sunday died overnight Saturday at separate residences. Also, the individuals knew each other and had been to the same places "a time before," said Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson. "It is a very active investigation," Richardson said during an interview at his office Monday...
WSLS
Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
wakg.com
Danville Police Searching For Vehicle Connected to Larcenies
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in larcenies from several motor vehicles in the City of Danville. DPD is asking for community members to help identify this vehicle and its owner or possible occupants. These incidents occurred over the past two weeks between 6:00 pm to 3:00 am.
WIS-TV
Deadly crash kills pedestrian near Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on SC Hwy 4. The crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 5:55 p.m. at Ziegler St. SCHP said a 1998 Toyota Camry struck a person while traveling east. Investigators said the Camry traveled off...
FOX Carolina
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
Officer charged after allegedly bringing vape into Rockingham County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A detention officer has been charged after he allegedly brought a vape into the Rockingham County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden, is charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. Jefferies was hired about three months ago, the sheriff’s office says. He […]
wfxrtv.com
One person out of home after Roanoke apartment Fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to an apartment fire that left one person without a home Sunday evening. Firefighters say they responded to the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. They say they arrived and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford closes after a suspicious package is found
UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike on...
Teenager seriously injured after crashing into tractor-trailer early Saturday
RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager was seriously injured after colliding with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County early Saturday morning. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said a 19-year-old from Ruffin suffered multiple traumatic injuries – including a head injury – when his 2015 Toyota 4-Runner crashed into the transfer truck along Bells Highway near […]
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter, a South Carolina girl missing since Thanksgiving when her mother was found slain, has been safely located and her father has been arrested, police said.
DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle. Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified 68-year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III as the pedestrian who died. According to officials, Gibbons was walking on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 p.m. on...
