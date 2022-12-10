STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.

STARKE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO