Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

Marilyn McCormick
1d ago

That's bs. Yes he had an axe and yes he refused to put it down but was the officer in danger no. Look how far the man was from the officer. He wasn't charging at him or anything. Bad shoot. I understand some officer involved shootings but not this one.

First Coast News

Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door

STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.
STARKE, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville Police looking for credit card fraud suspect

Jacksonville FL — On Monday, Jacksonville Police released photos of someone accused of using stolen credit cards in the Avondale area. Police say it’s investigating an auto burglary that happened on Pinegrove Avenue and during the incident, several items were stolen including the victim’s credit and debit cards. Police say the suspect has a Celtic Cross with a heart tattoo on his upper left wrist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say

STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
STARKE, FL
WESH

Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care

A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
SAN MATEO, FL
wbrc.com

2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City man killed after walking in road

Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

