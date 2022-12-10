Read full article on original website
Marilyn McCormick
1d ago
That's bs. Yes he had an axe and yes he refused to put it down but was the officer in danger no. Look how far the man was from the officer. He wasn't charging at him or anything. Bad shoot. I understand some officer involved shootings but not this one.
Clay County residents invited to second Clay Community Transportation MeetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
One dead, one critically injured during officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after an officer-involved shooting on the Westside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the incident. Police say they initially responded to the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road...
First Coast News
Three arrested after armed robbery turns into police chase in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in Northeast Jacksonville this past weekend. Deonte Dickerson, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer. O'Mareon Blank, 19, was...
First Coast News
Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door
STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.
Police: Putnam County woman arrested for punching disabled man in her care repeatedly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested in Palm Coast on charges of abuse of a disabled adult, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called to the Palm Coast Community Center after a "concerned citizen" told police about a woman who had possibly physically abused a disabled man there.
JSO: Man arrested after stabbing and attempted robbery in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested after an attempted business robbery with injuries on 1407 Atlantic Blvd at Fore Score Golf Tavern. JSO reports that at around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern wielding a knife and attempted...
JSO looking for suspect in car burglary turned credit card fraud scheme
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a car burglary that occurred in the Avondale area that may have led to an instance of credit card fraud. Police say the reported crime happened in the 1700 block of Pinegrove Avenue and several items were taken...
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
Political insider who died accessed Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office buildings 624 times, records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to get answers about the access one political power player had to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kent Stermon was a businessman and considered by some to be a Republican king maker, with ties to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Ga. man convicted of “nightmarish” kidnapping that left victim near death gets 200+ months in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than 200 months in federal prison after a “nightmarish” kidnapping and assault that left his victim near death, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors said...
WOKV
Jacksonville Police looking for credit card fraud suspect
Jacksonville FL — On Monday, Jacksonville Police released photos of someone accused of using stolen credit cards in the Avondale area. Police say it’s investigating an auto burglary that happened on Pinegrove Avenue and during the incident, several items were stolen including the victim’s credit and debit cards. Police say the suspect has a Celtic Cross with a heart tattoo on his upper left wrist.
Police: Major GOP donor Kent Stermon was reported missing when heart monitor stopped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A missing persons report sheds new light on the sudden and shocking death of GOP mega donor Kent Stermon. Stermon, a close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis and a businessman with enormous political clout,...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say
STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
JSO: Two shot in two seperate Jacksonville neighborhood shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Hyde Park areas. JSO reports that at 1:40 p.m. Officers responded to gunfire at the 4200 block of Moncrief Rd. West. Upon arriving Officers located an adult male with a...
WESH
Florida woman accused of abusing a disabled person in her care
A Florida woman has been accused of abusing a disabled man in her care. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was contacted on Nov. 22 for a report of a woman physically abusing a man at the Palm Coast Community Center. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage which showed a violent encounter between...
'It's a security risk:' Retired detective reacts to GOP donor's unfettered access to Jacksonville police buildings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff's candidate, Lakesha Burton, said it was common knowledge to her and many employees that Kent Stermon, a high-powered GOP donor, had badge access to Jacksonville's police buildings. "As the head of the Police Athletic League, I know firsthand the invaluable support that civic,...
actionnewsjax.com
Police investigating two separate shootings in two Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Cedar Hills area. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more information. What is known is that one of the shootings occurred...
wbrc.com
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
News4Jax.com
Dozens mourn at vigil for 17-year-old girl found dead inside submerged car in Nassau County pond
Many family and friends gathered for a vigil Sunday evening to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead Friday inside a submerged car in a Nassau County retention pond. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Mustang crashed through an area of signage...
mycbs4.com
Lake City man killed after walking in road
Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
