TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. TORNADO WATCH 580 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTUS, ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY,. BURNS FLAT, CHICKASHA, CLINTON, CORDELL, CROWELL, DUNCAN,. FREDERICK, GRANITE, HENRIETTA, HINTON, HOBART, HOLLIDAY,. KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON,...
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. TORNADO WATCH 580 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR THE.
Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens
WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...A FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minimum temperatures in rural areas generally between 28. and 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures. are conceivable for a period...
