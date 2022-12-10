ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. TORNADO WATCH 580 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTUS, ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY,. BURNS FLAT, CHICKASHA, CLINTON, CORDELL, CROWELL, DUNCAN,. FREDERICK, GRANITE, HENRIETTA, HINTON, HOBART, HOLLIDAY,. KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON,...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TILLAMOOK, OR
SFGate

Man sentenced in 2016 killing of Northern California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — The last of four men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished more than six years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. The Sacramento Bee reported Jonathan Froste was sentenced Friday for the 2016 kidnapping and...
WOODLAND, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...A FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minimum temperatures in rural areas generally between 28. and 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures. are conceivable for a period...
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy