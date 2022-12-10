ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

UHP releases surprising data on Utah crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol released statistics on crashes in Utah for 2022 and compared them to the numbers from 2021. With less than a month left in 2022, there have been 55,299 total crashes in Utah this year. This is 1% less than last year, where there was 55,756 total crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Following trend, Utah governor bans TikTok on state-owned devices

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an order Monday morning banning the social media app TikTok from all Utah government-owned devices. Anyone who uses state-owned devices cannot download, use or open TikTok under the ban. In a press release about the order, Cox cited security concerns that...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

‘It is an impactful storm;’ UDOT crews prepare for statewide winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has planned for an impactful winter storm to hit the state starting Sunday night. “Down here in the valleys, we’re expecting rain showers transitioning into snow, so there’s not going to be a lot of pretreatments this afternoon,” explained John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Trial over a woman killed at Arches ends, still waiting on verdict

SALT LAKE CITY — The trial over a Ugandan woman who was killed at Arches National Park has ended. However, a verdict has yet to be reached. After a trial that lasted roughly a week, Judge Bruce Jenkins says he wants to carefully examine the evidence in the $140 million lawsuit filed against the National Parks Service by the family of Esther Nakajuco.
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Upcoming storm may make for a snowy Monday commute

SALT LAKE CITY — An upcoming storm is bringing rain and snow to the Wasatch Front starting Sunday night. Monday’s commute could be a snowy one. Valley rain and mountain snow are expected. By tomorrow morning the rain will turn to snow that will last on and off into Tuesday with multiple waves.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines

Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

