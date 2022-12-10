ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Gotta Have It Gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Several holiday essentials perfect for entertaining

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The holiday season can get hectic between entertaining and finding the perfect gift. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has us covered with all of our holiday essentials! Let's take a look at these essentials:
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
charlottemagazine.com

The Story Behind East Charlotte’s Beloved Lang Van Restaurant

When patrons walk through the bamboo-lined entry into Lang Van, a squat, cozy Vietnamese restaurant in east Charlotte, they often hear owner Dan Nguyen before they see her: “Hello, my love!” It’s a common greeting from her, even to people she doesn’t know well. Nguyen is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person who was attacked in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening died in the hospital Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported assault in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, between Owen Boulevard and the I-85 connector, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Davidson College confirms missing student found safe

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College confirmed a missing student has been found safe. The student, a member of the class of 2023, had last been seen Saturday evening. Davidson College posted on Facebook, saying the college is concerned about him and wants him to contact a family member or someone from the college. Later Monday, the college confirmed he had been located and is safe.
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

Monroe tractor-trailer crash leaves various meats in roadway

MONROE, N.C. — Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Monroe Police Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash at US 74 and John Moore Rd. The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with the driver of a passenger car. Police say the tractor-trailer spilled into a...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy