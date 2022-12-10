Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
'Michael was a precious spirit' | Family shares memories of man who was hit and killed in 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys in the case of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer criminally charged with killing a man in 2017 unexpectedly rested their case Monday. Both the prosecution and defense decided to not call any more witnesses for testimony Monday despite a plan that originally called for...
WBTV
Cotswold tenants catch thieves breaking into office building mailbox repeatedly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant mail theft. It’s a major security problem WBTV has been alerting you to for months. Criminals are stealing master keys known as arrow keys, to break into mailboxes and steal mail. In some...
Children were in Kershaw home when the father fatally shot mother: Sheriff
KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday to a […]
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
WCNC
Gotta Have It Gifts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Contributor, Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!. First...
WCNC
Several holiday essentials perfect for entertaining
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The holiday season can get hectic between entertaining and finding the perfect gift. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has us covered with all of our holiday essentials! Let's take a look at these essentials:
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind East Charlotte’s Beloved Lang Van Restaurant
When patrons walk through the bamboo-lined entry into Lang Van, a squat, cozy Vietnamese restaurant in east Charlotte, they often hear owner Dan Nguyen before they see her: “Hello, my love!” It’s a common greeting from her, even to people she doesn’t know well. Nguyen is...
WCNC
Thank you to Tropical Smoothie Café for being a sponsor of the Magical Toy Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 3rd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.
Officials searching for missing NC college student
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
WCNC
'I enjoy every second of it' | Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to support kids through mentorship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is all about relationships and giving kids ages 6-18 a little more support, one-on-one mentoring long-term to make a big impact. "I remember our first get-together," Hane Tarris told WCNC Charlotte. "It was here throwing a football around. The...
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person who was attacked in northeast Charlotte Sunday evening died in the hospital Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported assault in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, between Owen Boulevard and the I-85 connector, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A glimmer of possibility in one of Charlotte's most confounding unsolved murders
A prominent attorney says there is new evidence in Charlotte’s most famous unsolved murder case. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, hopes this—or something—will bring the victim’s loved ones peace. A dark, unresolved story from Charlotte’s past crept back into the light...
Davidson College confirms missing student found safe
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College confirmed a missing student has been found safe. The student, a member of the class of 2023, had last been seen Saturday evening. Davidson College posted on Facebook, saying the college is concerned about him and wants him to contact a family member or someone from the college. Later Monday, the college confirmed he had been located and is safe.
Experts warn of puppy scams during holiday season
CHARLOTTE — A cute, new puppy may be on your child’s Christmas list this holiday season. But while you look for the next furry family members, you must be aware of new dog scams on the rise. The best way to avoid a scam is to adopt a...
Monroe tractor-trailer crash leaves various meats in roadway
MONROE, N.C. — Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Monroe Police Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash at US 74 and John Moore Rd. The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with the driver of a passenger car. Police say the tractor-trailer spilled into a...
Shooting suspect leads pursuit, crashes into power lines in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A suspect involved in a shooting ended up leading police on a brief pursuit before crashing a car into power lines in north Charlotte, police said Monday. Around 1:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shut down West W.T. Harris Boulevard at Lakeview Road for the crash. Officers were instructed to stop eastbound traffic at Statesville Road, police said.
Gun pulled on elementary school parent in North Carolina, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0