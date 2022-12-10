ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident

MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
