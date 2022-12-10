Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kslnewsradio.com
Last week’s Amber Alert triggered after stabbing incident
MIDVALE, Utah — An alleged stalking situation led to the stabbing of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old niece. An AMBER alert was issued Friday and the child was located shortly after. According to a probable cause statement, police arrested 20-year-old Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo on suspicion of...
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
Gephardt Daily
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
kslnewsradio.com
Police give all clear, after shooting, standoff in Eagle Mountain, suspect named
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Officials in Eagle Mountain have given the all clear after a hectic afternoon that included a shooting, a standoff, and four schools enacting lockdown procedures. In a tweet Monday afternoon, Eagle Mountain City reported the “ALL CLEAR.”. The tweet indicated that the suspect is...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
kslnewsradio.com
Police locate suspect connected to AMBER Alert and domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in a child abduction and domestic violence incident has been located by police, said the Unified Police Department on Twitter. The child was found minutes after the alert was issued. On the evening of December 9, UPD issued an AMBER Alert of a...
kslnewsradio.com
Man allegedly connected to multiple burglaries arrested by SLCPD Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly connected to multiple burglaries. SLCPD says in a press release that 44-year-old Anthony Jack is the suspect in several crimes, including multiple burglaries, in downtown Salt Lake City. Police say a recent burglary at the Utah Attorney General’s Office is among these crimes.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
ksl.com
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
KSLTV
Two hospitalized, police investigating shots fired at apartment complex Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Several shots were fired near an apartment complex near 200 N. Redwood Road early Saturday. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday when several people called about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot. Salt Lake City...
ksl.com
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy PD nabs a boatload of porch pirates
SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified. In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.
kslnewsradio.com
S.L. County D.A. declines to charge two officers in shooting, arrest
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Friday that two law enforcement officers were justified in their use of deadly force during an arrest of two fugitives in Salt Lake City last year, and that will charge neither officer. While assisting the Violent Fugitive...
kslnewsradio.com
Standoff in Eagle Mountain causes schools to go on precautionary lockdown
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A standoff Monday afternoon in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood has caused four schools to lockdown as a precaution. In a tweet, the city said a domestic incident cause the standoff and the situation does not involve any of the locked-down schools. Cedar Valley High School,...
kjzz.com
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
