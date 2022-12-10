Read full article on original website
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January
In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Community steps up with Coats for Kids
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to your generosity, hundreds of local children will now be better equipped for the winter season. WTWO/WAWV delivered coats collected during our “Coats for Kids” drive to Trimpe Cleaners in Terre Haute. The new and gently used coats will be cleaned and...
$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to three different Evansville addresses.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois
PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale. The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
VCSC Superintendent provides update on ongoing racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth provided an update on where things stand regarding an investigation into racial harassment allegations at West Vigo High School. Speaking following the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Haworth said the school board had been given an overview...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Local bbq food truck is expanding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute. There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley. They could...
‘Special Needs Day with Santa’ returns for third year in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the third year in a row, the Clay County “Christmas in the Park” group hosted families for their “Special Needs with Santa” event on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Brazil. The event was inspired by a kindergarten teacher in...
12 days of Christmas: Willow Gift & Home
Willow Gift & Home is celebrating its own 12 Days of Christmas with daily specials through the month of December. In addition to its amazing holiday gift assortment, Willow is always the perfect place to shop for birthdays, baby showers, hostess gifts and more… and they always offer to gift wrap your purchase!
Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022
Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
