Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO