Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Parker Smith, Jaydon Smith, Julian Christopher all hit double-figures but Carlisle falls to Hempfield
Three different Carlisle players hit double-figures Saturday but it wasn’t enough in a 48-44 loss to Hempfield. Parker Smith led the Thundering Herd with 11 points, and Jaydon Smith and Julian Christopher each had 11. Jeremiah Snyder added seven points.
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights
The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Police looking for 13-year-old missing from central Pa.
York police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage boy. Malaky Baker, 13, was reported missing Monday from the city of York, according to police. Police did not release details on exactly where or when he was last seen. Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
York County schools receive threats, police investigating
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County schools received threats on Monday that police say are not believed to be credible. Around 2 p.m. Penn Township Police say officers were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School for a threat call. The school was placed on lockdown and students were later transported to a safe location.
Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death
A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year. The presale for tickets for the 8 p.m. March 23, 2023, concert begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. The concert date, according to Hershey,...
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
Crews respond to house fire in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
