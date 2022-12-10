ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Oxford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’

Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights

The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights

The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police looking for 13-year-old missing from central Pa.

York police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage boy. Malaky Baker, 13, was reported missing Monday from the city of York, according to police. Police did not release details on exactly where or when he was last seen. Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County schools receive threats, police investigating

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York County schools received threats on Monday that police say are not believed to be credible. Around 2 p.m. Penn Township Police say officers were dispatched to Park Hill Elementary School for a threat call. The school was placed on lockdown and students were later transported to a safe location.
PennLive.com

Police investigating suspicious central Pa. death

A death discovered while Lancaster officers were doing a Monday morning welfare check may have occurred under suspicious circumstances, police said. City police said a person, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Lime Street. Police did...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore

East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy