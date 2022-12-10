ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimballton, IA

Exira-EHK girls win 7th straight against CAM

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKvle_0jdqXSAg00

(Anita) Exira-EHK picked up a 62-58 road victory over CAM on Friday night. The Spartans improve to 3-0 on the season. The Cougars go to 3-2.

The lead changed hands ten times in the 2nd half. Quinn Grubbs led Exira-EHK with 15 points, Jaelynn Petersen put in 14, and Shay Burmeister scored 11. CAM got 15 points each from Reese Snyder and Eva Steffensen.

Exira-EHK jumped out to a 10-0 advantage, but CAM closed the 1st quarter on a 14-2 stretch and the Cougars held a 14-12 lead after one. CAM led by as many as nine points at 24-15 in the 2nd quarter before Exira-EHK rallied. The Spartans reclaimed the lead with an 11-4 stretch following a 1st half timeout. At the half the visitors were in front 31-29.

The 3rd quarter was as tight as it gets. CAM got the 1st basked of the 2nd half to tie things up. From there the two Rolling Valley rivals would exchange leads six times over the next seven minutes. Brylie Andersen hit a 3-pointer right at the end of the 3rd quarter to push Exira-EHK’s lead to 44-40.

CAM had each of their top two scorers in foul trouble, but hung in there in the 4th. The Cougars claimed leads of 50-49 and 52-51, but Exira-EHK tied the game at 56 and then scored six of the final eight points in the game.

Their undefeated streak against CAM dates back to December 11th, 2018. Exira-EHK will play at IKM-Manning on Saturday. The next matchup for the Cougars is on Tuesday vs West Harrison.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Hosts Kuemper in Girl’s Hoops

(Atlantic) The Atlantic girls’ basketball team carries a three-game winning streak into tonight’s home game against Kuemper. Atlantic (4-2) averages 50 points per game while allowing 35- points per game. Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says the defensive intensity is much improved this season. Coach Vargason says the...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Big week ahead undefeated Nodaway Valley/O-M boys wrestlers

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley/O-M boys wrestling is off to a hot start to the season. The Wolverines are unbeaten in duals and won the Lenox Tournament on Saturday. Individual titles from freshmen Keyin Steeve at 113 and Ashton Honnold at 220 helped guide coach Brad Honnold’s squad to the team championship in Lenox over the weekend. “It’s a fun day when you can come out and win the tournament, but more importantly when you are led by a couple of freshmen. They are both just really hard working, great kids. With the young team that we have it’s great to see them go out and have their hard work pay off. Both of them earned their first tournament championship of their high school career. That was awesome to see and that helped lead the team this weekend.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Boys Host Kuemper in Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Game

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Trojan boys’ basketball team squares off against Kuemper, Catholic, Carroll tonight. The (1-4) Trojans enter the game following an overtime loss to Creston last Friday night. Kuemper (3-1) lost their opener on November 29 to Carroll High and enter tonight’s game riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Denison-Schleswig, Red Oak, and Van Meter.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

4-0 AHSTW hosts Missouri Valley Tuesday night on KSOM

(Avoca) The AHSTW boys basketball team will be in action Tuesday night. Their matchup with Missouri Valley will air on 96.5 FM KSOM. Live video can be found HERE. Brayden Lund leads the undefeated Vikings at 22 points per game. He’s also pulling in 9 rebounds per contest. Kyle Sternberg is posting 17 points and 7 rebounds per game. Cole Scheffler’s contributions include 8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Individual wins from Steeve and Honnold lead Nodway Valley/O-M to team title at Lenox

(Lenox) Nodaway Valley/O-M scored 185 points and finished 1st as a team in the Lenox Invitational on Saturday. The Wolverines were led by a pair of freshmen going undefeated on the day. Keyin Steeve posted two pins to win the 113 pound weight class. Ashton Honnold was the champ at 220 with two pins and a 6-3 decision. Trent Warner came in as a runner-up at heavyweight. Carmine Shaw (145), Matt Nelson (138), Bradley Gebbie (132), and Zackery Gebbie (126) all placed 3rd. Placing 4th was Brandon Raasch at 182. Ayden Goetz (195), Aidan Kuster (152), and Eli Harris (120) all placed 5th.
LENOX, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston wins Riverside Wrestling Invitational

(Oakland) Boys wrestlers from 20 schools competed Saturday at Riverside’s Tournament. Creston score 227 points for the win. The Panthers seven finalists and two champions. Christian Ahrens (120) and Brandon Briley (138) each topped the podium for Creston. Woodbury Central scored 144 points to finish 2nd while Logan-Magnolia took 3rd with a score of 142.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Connie Irene Busse Obituary

Connie Irene Busse, the daughter of Clifford and Dorothy (Glissmann) Beckendorf, was born January 4, 1947, in Atlantic, IA. Connie died December 9, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 75 years, 11 months, and 5 days. Connie attended school in Oakland, graduating from Oakland...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

James “Jim” Lee Pedersen

James “Jim” Lee Pedersen, age 70, of Shelby, formerly of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold, IA. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
SHELBY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dwight Blakely Obituary

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, passed away December 7, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 16th at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow at the Church.
LEWIS, IA
kicdam.com

Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Avoca man injured in a three-vehicle accident

(Pottawattamie Co) An Avoca man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at approximately 4:52 a.m. at the 19 mile marker of I-80 westbound near Underwood. Emilio Lucio Guerra, of Des Moines, was driving a 2020 Kenworth cargo truck westbound when he lost control due to a possible deer in the roadway. The truck came to a stop, blocking the left lane completely. Shortly after, a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Larry Keith Wineland, of Avoca, broadsided the rolled over truck. A third collision occurred when a 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by Michael John Carroll, of Avoca, rear ended the GMC pickup.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co) A Nebraska man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at around 4:50 a.m. near mile marker 20 of I-80. Chad Duane Ira, of Altoona, was driving a 2017 tractor trailer westbound when he observed an overturned vehicle in the roadway and came to a stop in the right lane of travel. Jeremy J Ryan, of Omaha, was driving a 2019 Freightliner M2 westbound and was unable to come to a stop and rear ended the tractor trailer.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lake Restoration Garners National Recognition

(Sac County, IA) — A northern Iowa lake with a long history of water quality problems is looking much better these days. Crews have removed tons of sediment from Sac County’s Black Hawk Lake. There are fewer algae, and the water is more transparent. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says visitation is up by about 20-thousand people. The success story is also paying off in another way, with national awards from water conservation groups.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darold Gessert Obituary

Darold Francis Gessert, son of Donald and Regina (Patten) Gessert, was born February 17, 1945, in Portsmouth, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa, and attended and graduated from Harlan High School. After high school, Darold joined the Army on September 9, 1965, and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on August 22, 1967, and moved back to Harlan.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gene Fenton Obituary

Celebration of Life Memorial Services for 84 year old Gene Fenton of Audubon will be Wednesday, December 14th at Noon at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Hamlin Lutheran Cemetery. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal semi accident in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co) One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi on I-80 near mile marker 28 when he lost control. The semi entered the median, struck lights and rolled onto its side. Rodriquez died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy