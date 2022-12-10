Exira-EHK girls win 7th straight against CAM

(Anita) Exira-EHK picked up a 62-58 road victory over CAM on Friday night. The Spartans improve to 3-0 on the season. The Cougars go to 3-2.

The lead changed hands ten times in the 2nd half. Quinn Grubbs led Exira-EHK with 15 points, Jaelynn Petersen put in 14, and Shay Burmeister scored 11. CAM got 15 points each from Reese Snyder and Eva Steffensen.

Exira-EHK jumped out to a 10-0 advantage, but CAM closed the 1st quarter on a 14-2 stretch and the Cougars held a 14-12 lead after one. CAM led by as many as nine points at 24-15 in the 2nd quarter before Exira-EHK rallied. The Spartans reclaimed the lead with an 11-4 stretch following a 1st half timeout. At the half the visitors were in front 31-29.

The 3rd quarter was as tight as it gets. CAM got the 1st basked of the 2nd half to tie things up. From there the two Rolling Valley rivals would exchange leads six times over the next seven minutes. Brylie Andersen hit a 3-pointer right at the end of the 3rd quarter to push Exira-EHK’s lead to 44-40.

CAM had each of their top two scorers in foul trouble, but hung in there in the 4th. The Cougars claimed leads of 50-49 and 52-51, but Exira-EHK tied the game at 56 and then scored six of the final eight points in the game.

Their undefeated streak against CAM dates back to December 11th, 2018. Exira-EHK will play at IKM-Manning on Saturday. The next matchup for the Cougars is on Tuesday vs West Harrison.