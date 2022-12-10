ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach town hall meeting addresses resident concerns after Ian

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Recovery continues on Fort Myers Beach, with FEMA, the FDEM and the Town working around the clock to address issues and concerns caused by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, all three hosted a meeting to address the ongoing Hurricane-related concerns of Estero Island’s residents.

The topics ranged from debris removal to temporary housing and even the Town’s financial concerns. From a packed tent, residents were able to ask questions to officials, like when debris was expected to be picked up.

“So we are the only ones that have debris sitting out in front of our building, and it’s in front of our private parking area, so I’ve called and dont seem to have any luck with getting it picked up,” said Kay Ciszewski, the President of the HOA from Casa Marina Condos.

On Friday, officials urged Ciszewski, and anyone else on Fort Myers Beach dealing with debris problems to apply to have it removed online through this website. They specified that the more individuals in a neighborhood that applied for help, the more likely a specific neighborhood would become a priority to clean up. As for HOAs, the person responsible for the property should apply for help.

“If one family on one street calls, that’s hard… that might take longer. If all 7, 10, 15 people on that street apply, at Iandebriscleanup.com, that will prioritize so we can get a lot of it removed instead of just one,” said Robert Fogle, FEMA Division Supervisor for Lee County.

Also on the agenda was temporary housing. FEMA officials explained that it is being offered by both the State of Florida, and FEMA, with State trailers only available for 6 months, and FEMA ones for 18, if a resident qualifies.

“When people say they have been approved for direct housing assistance, it consists of multi-family unit repair, direct lease, and then if nothing else is available, trailers,” Fogle added.

Meanwhile, officials from the Town of Fort Myers Beach explained that they’ve been inundated with phone calls and emails, and are working through countless requests for permits and other resident concerns.

They also announced that the Town Hall building will cost an estimated 16 million dollars to fix after sustaining severe damage from Ian. However, their insurance policy will only cover 2 million of that.

