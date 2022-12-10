Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO