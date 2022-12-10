ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sandra Ruggeri
2d ago

People in the CDC and Massachusetts Health Dept. destroyed people's lives. The deaths and health concerns now seen are on the heads of individuals that should ALL BE FIRED. Masks didn't and don't work and it was a KNOWN FACT,yet people were told to wear them anyways, which in turn caused weakened and destroyed immune systems. People died alone, kiddos are now behind in school and all for NO DAMN LEGITIMATE REASON.EVERYTHING GOING ON IN MASSACHUSETTS OR ANY OTHER STATE LAYS WITH THE CDC, HEALTH DEPT, AND BIDEN AND HARRIS.

29
Honey Badger
2d ago

Is anyone surprised? We’ve been subjected to propaganda, lies, and mandates for almost two years. Now we have the highest inflation in 40 years and threats of blackouts from energy shortages. Some people can’t afford to pay utility bills and buy food.

3
I wanna be ur Bubbalooo
2d ago

Everyone should care. That's probably the problem within the USA, nobody cares about their fellow Americans and when a country falls apart by it's people it is no longer the greatest country in the world.

4
