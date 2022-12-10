Read full article on original website
1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
Davidson College confirms missing student found safe
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College confirmed a missing student has been found safe. The student, a member of the class of 2023, had last been seen Saturday evening. Davidson College posted on Facebook, saying the college is concerned about him and wants him to contact a family member or someone from the college. Later Monday, the college confirmed he had been located and is safe.
WCNC
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
Charlotte City Council approves new CATS mobile video system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to approve a new video security system for CATS. The decision comes after security concerns...
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
WCNC
2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
Officials searching for missing NC college student
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
Charlotte city leaders discuss 911 call response times at council meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has been reporting for weeks about slow response times when people call 911. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said this year they have answered about 11,500 more calls compared to last year but with fewer staff on board. It's a concern WCNC Charlotte has taken...
Monroe tractor-trailer crash leaves various meats in roadway
MONROE, N.C. — Around 7 a.m. Monday morning, Monroe Police Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer crash at US 74 and John Moore Rd. The driver of the tractor-trailer ran a red light and collided with the driver of a passenger car. Police say the tractor-trailer spilled into a...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
3 seriously injured after crash involving two overturned vehicles in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., Huntersville Fire was called to a crash involving two overturned vehicles on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road. During the extrication of four entrapped patients, local authorities closed the roads in this area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WCNC
'Michael was a precious spirit' | Family shares memories of man who was hit and killed in 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys in the case of a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer criminally charged with killing a man in 2017 unexpectedly rested their case Monday. Both the prosecution and defense decided to not call any more witnesses for testimony Monday despite a plan that originally called for...
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
NC men swipe Apple watches, valued over $1,500, from Target
Two Charlotte men are facing charges after police said the duo stole two Apple watches, valued at more than $1,500, from a Mooresville Target.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte-Area Walmarts and Convenient Stores Fined Over $30k For Excessive Price-Scanner Overcharges
“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
WCNC
