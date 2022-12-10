ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

dakotastudent.com

Winter Break in Grand Forks

Being stuck in Grand Forks for winter break may not seem all that fun, but there are countless things to do to keep busy and to have a fun holiday. This year I will be spending most of my winter break in Grand Forks, while many of my friends get to go home to their families. Although Grand Forks is quite limited when it comes to things to do, there are plenty of things one could do to have an enjoyable time.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF/EGF home sales…Alerus renovations & food waste

Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

KROX FM 105.7 IS BACK UP AND WORKING

The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is back up and running after the ice thawed off our tower at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. With the forecast of freezing rain on Monday night and Tuesday, it is possible our signal might go down again. If it happens again we have many ways to listen to KROX.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three injured in crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
POLK COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO CRASHES INTO A DITCH

On Saturday, December 10, at approximately 11:11 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th AVE NW & 120th St NW in Tabor Township for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. A Chevy Traverse traveling westbound on 120th St NW driven by Anthoney Pulkrabek (49), crossed the intersection at 340th Ave NW. He failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound on 340th Ave NW, driven by Jon Linnell (69). Patricia Linnell (68) was a passenger of the GMC Sierra. Both vehicles entered the ditch and sustained heavy damage. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. All occupants were taken by Warren Ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Roads were ice covered at the time of the accident. No further information will be released at this time.
POLK COUNTY, MN

