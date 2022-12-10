Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In North Dakota
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in North Dakota, which is the third-least populous state in the nation. It is also one of the best places to live there.
dakotastudent.com
Winter Break in Grand Forks
Being stuck in Grand Forks for winter break may not seem all that fun, but there are countless things to do to keep busy and to have a fun holiday. This year I will be spending most of my winter break in Grand Forks, while many of my friends get to go home to their families. Although Grand Forks is quite limited when it comes to things to do, there are plenty of things one could do to have an enjoyable time.
Minnesota man shoots through child’s bedroom window during ‘war’ on squirrels
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks Police said they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of […]
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF/EGF home sales…Alerus renovations & food waste
Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.
kroxam.com
KROX FM 105.7 IS BACK UP AND WORKING
The KROX Radio 105.7 signal is back up and running after the ice thawed off our tower at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. With the forecast of freezing rain on Monday night and Tuesday, it is possible our signal might go down again. If it happens again we have many ways to listen to KROX.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD AN AWARDS CEREMONY FOR ITS OFFICERS THIS THURSDAY
The Grand Forks Police Department will be holding an awards ceremony on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Police Building. Citizen Appreciation awards will be presented. In addition, Grand Forks Police Department employees will also be recognized in a variety of areas, including...
valleynewslive.com
EGF man charged after shots meant for squirrels hit neighbor’s home
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing two felony counts after shooting a .22 caliber rifle in city limits, and hitting his neighbor’s home. Michael James Powers is charged in Polk County Court with two dangerous weapons charges: Reckless discharge of...
KFYR-TV
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house
An East Grand Forks man is accused of trying to shoot at squirrels outside his home with a rifle, but instead hit his neighbors' house several times. Michael James Powers, 76, is accused of shooting several bullets into his neighbor's home on the 400 block of 5th Avenue SE on Dec. 4. One of the holes was embedded in the neighbors' son's bedroom window.
valleynewslive.com
Animal shelters and rescues: A reminder to be mindful before adopting a pet
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While circumstances like COVID and inflation has exacerbated the overcrowding issues in animal shelters and rescues, it has put a strain on people who sometimes can no longer take care of their pets anymore. “The economy and prices going up on everything,” said Stephanie...
kfgo.com
Moorhead teen who lost her parents shares the importance of Live United Give United Day
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – Live United, Give United Day kicked off Friday in Cass and Clay counties. It’s a chance to raise awareness and inspire action to help families who are homeless. The non-profit hosted a poverty simulator to give people a look into the difficulties of people having...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO CRASHES INTO A DITCH
On Saturday, December 10, at approximately 11:11 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th AVE NW & 120th St NW in Tabor Township for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. A Chevy Traverse traveling westbound on 120th St NW driven by Anthoney Pulkrabek (49), crossed the intersection at 340th Ave NW. He failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound on 340th Ave NW, driven by Jon Linnell (69). Patricia Linnell (68) was a passenger of the GMC Sierra. Both vehicles entered the ditch and sustained heavy damage. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. All occupants were taken by Warren Ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Roads were ice covered at the time of the accident. No further information will be released at this time.
