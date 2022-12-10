Being stuck in Grand Forks for winter break may not seem all that fun, but there are countless things to do to keep busy and to have a fun holiday. This year I will be spending most of my winter break in Grand Forks, while many of my friends get to go home to their families. Although Grand Forks is quite limited when it comes to things to do, there are plenty of things one could do to have an enjoyable time.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO