Downtown Yorktown to undergo streetscape overhaul project
The work will take place on Downing Drive, Commerce Street and Veterans Road.
Truxtun Avenue to be closed for Jastro Park World War II Memorial unveiling
Due to the World War II Memorial unveiling at Jastro Park, all westbound lanes on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Pine Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th.
Sacopee Valley Recreational Center Ice Rink Ice Skates on Loan for Free!
Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.
