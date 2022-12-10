ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Beyer defense rests in murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Matthew Beyer’s defense has rested its case in the child-killings trial. Beyer is accused of killing his children, ages 3 and 5, at their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. Beyer did not take the witness stand. The defense called 6 witnesses, including a...
KAUKAUNA, WI
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department responded to Chilton High School Monday night for what the sheriff’s office says was a “suspicious incident.”. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the...
CHILTON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase

An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hang glider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton

GRAFTON, Wis. - A hang glider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the hang glider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
GRAFTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc

Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy