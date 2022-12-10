Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Alleged Memorial Day shooter pleads not guilty by insanity
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a Memorial Day fatal shooting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Joshua P. Johnson, 38, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County. On Monday, the court ordered a mental health evaluation for Johnson, which is protocol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
WBAY Green Bay
Beyer defense rests in murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Matthew Beyer’s defense has rested its case in the child-killings trial. Beyer is accused of killing his children, ages 3 and 5, at their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. Beyer did not take the witness stand. The defense called 6 witnesses, including a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested for the 3rd Time in Two Weeks on Bail Jumping Charges
A Manitowoc man was arrested for the third time in two weeks on bail-jumping charges over the weekend. Officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of South 23rd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday on a report that 51-year-old Brian Bell was “highly intoxicated”, and was driving to a liquor store.
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
wiproud.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Wisconsin man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
WBAY Green Bay
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department responded to Chilton High School Monday night for what the sheriff’s office says was a “suspicious incident.”. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Santa Cycle brings in record numbers for Children’s Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a festive sight see Sunday morning in Green Bay, over 100 cheerful Santa’s riding seven miles on a bike in the 6th annual Santa Cycle benefiting Children’s Wisconsin. WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth organizes the event, he says it was a...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase
An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
WISN
Grafton woman meets brother she's been searching for since she was 16
A Grafton woman has spent most of her life searching for a brother and sister who were separated by adoption when they were babies. "How long have you been looking for your family?" WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked. "Since I was 16 years old," said Heather Boesch, who...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hang glider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. - A hang glider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the hang glider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
seehafernews.com
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5 Investigation: A closer look at the Sig Sauer P320 firearm implicated in Hobart/Lawrence Police Officer injury
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News confirmed with police that the gun that wounded a Hobart/Lawrence Officer along WIS 29 was a Sig Sauer P320. The gun, which was his department-issued firearm, has been the subject of lawsuits over allegations of misfires. On Wednesday, the 7-year veteran...
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
