Mizzou MIA? Dennis Gates Vague on Why Isiaih Mosley Didn't Play vs. Kansas
Missouri Tigers guard Isiaih Mosley didn't see the floor in one of the biggest games of the season, leaving Mizzou fans scratching their heads at the reasoning behind coach Dennis Gates' decision.
FOX2now.com
Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report
The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
Missouri Blown Out By Kansas In Border War Reunion
The latest entry of the hardwood Border War was a bit anti climactic
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago
Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
krcgtv.com
Crash backs up traffic at Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
Traffic on the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was down to one lane Monday afternoon. Jefferson City Police tweeted that there was a multiple-vehicle injury accident. The lane closure was in the westbound lanes.
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
krcgtv.com
Both teen sisters missing from Owensville now safe
The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said a second teen has been found and she was back with her father. Deputies were called to the father's home near Gerald. They verified that Jersey Reynolds, 17, was safe. She and her sister had left their home in Owensville on Saturday. Fourteen-year-old Brooklyn...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Public Schools unanimously approves 5-year improvement plan
Columbia — The Columbia Public School System unanimously approved its 5-year improvement plan at its regular session Monday evening. The plan addresses some of the biggest issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those challenges include a steep drop in student attendance, teacher retention, and an increase in behavioral issues.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe
The second of two teen sisters who went missing over the weekend in Gasconade County has been found. The post Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
Motherhood Shocked Missouri Photographer [PHOTOS]
Angela Shaffer explores the tension and tenderness of motherhood in her Sheldon exhibit
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, woman suffered moderate injuries in a Friday crash at the intersection of Route JJ and Highway 812. Lois Runnels, 78, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance after Taylor Truss drove her 2021 Ford E350 crossed the centerline and sideswiped Runnels' 2012 Toyota Highlander going the opposite direction, The post Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia
Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
