ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westphalia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report

The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years ago

Robnett-Payne house, December 2012.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Robnett-Payne House, also referred to as Payne Hall and The Country Place is a two-story home built in 1857. The house used to be located at 601 W. 7th Street in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 1998, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown

A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Both teen sisters missing from Owensville now safe

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said a second teen has been found and she was back with her father. Deputies were called to the father's home near Gerald. They verified that Jersey Reynolds, 17, was safe. She and her sister had left their home in Owensville on Saturday. Fourteen-year-old Brooklyn...
OWENSVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Public Schools unanimously approves 5-year improvement plan

Columbia — The Columbia Public School System unanimously approved its 5-year improvement plan at its regular session Monday evening. The plan addresses some of the biggest issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those challenges include a steep drop in student attendance, teacher retention, and an increase in behavioral issues.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July

A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, woman suffered moderate injuries in a Friday crash at the intersection of Route JJ and Highway 812. Lois Runnels, 78, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance after Taylor Truss drove her 2021 Ford E350 crossed the centerline and sideswiped Runnels' 2012 Toyota Highlander going the opposite direction, The post Woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County

A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators search for missing Ashland girl

A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
ASHLAND, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found In Miller County Identified

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia

Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy