Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
