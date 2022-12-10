ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

While seeing more travelers in Ohio during the Christmas season, you might be wondering why some out-of-state cars have a front and back license plate, but your Ohio car only has one on the back.
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
No. 16 Kentucky fends off Yale

LEXINGTON - Yale gave No. 16 Kentucky all it could handle Saturday at Rupp Arena, but the Wildcats, led by defending consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe's 22 second half points, pulled away and earned a 69-59 victory over the visiting Bulldogs. UK moves to 7-2 on the...
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard released from jail following arrest

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been released from Travis County Jail following his Monday morning arrest on felony assault charges. KVUE Austin sports anchor Tyler Feldman captured video of Beard leaving Travis County Jail at 2:47 p.m. CT Monday afternoon. The head coach did not answer any questions or give any comment to the reporters who were on the scene.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault

The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral

Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena. The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.
Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky

Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
