Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

House Fire Reported on Belgrade Drive

Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC

The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog

Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession

Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas to Cullman Co. CDC

CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas and Santa Claus came early at the Cullman County Child Development Center Friday, thanks to Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6006. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited students in their classrooms with gifts from their Christmas lists donated by the Cullman Wal-Mart Distribution Center and the Wal-Mart Heart program.  The gleeful joy from the young students and bright smiles filled the school as the Clauses made their rounds distributing toys. Gifts from the North Pole ranged from remote-controlled cars to dolls and Paw Patrol playsets. Several students opted for one big present like a bicycle instead of several smaller ones.  Principal Chris Chambers expressed his thanks to Wal-Mart associates for the gracious gifts, saying, “I really appreciate y’all. Y’all are helping us to make a difference.”  Wal-Mart Distribution routinely gives back to the community in Cullman through efforts with the United Way of Cullman County, the school systems and more.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist

Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
HENAGAR, AL
WAAY-TV

Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks

A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL

