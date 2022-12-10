Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
House Fire Reported on Belgrade Drive
Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. Huntsville Fire officials responded to a scene on Belgrade Drive on Monday night. The governor has TikTok on her mind. 198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. HHF...
WHNT-TV
198 Churches Disaffiliate from UMC
The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The ongoing United Methodist Church split saw new revelations on Saturday. The governor has TikTok on her mind. HHF Seeking Donations. Here at home, efforts are underway at Huntsville Hospital to ensure every patient has a Merry Christmas. House...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy …. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Ivey Bans TikTok on State Devices, Network. The governor...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
WHNT-TV
Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog
Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need. Actor Kel Mitchell Advocates for World Vision Catalog. Actor Kel Mitchell is helping World Vision raise awareness about their catalog, which allows patrons to buy...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
WHNT-TV
Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession
Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that began when a man allegedly stole a car at a Priceville gas station from a man who was giving him a ride. Two Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Car; Drug Possession. Two people were arrested Saturday after a two-day search that...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas to Cullman Co. CDC
CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas and Santa Claus came early at the Cullman County Child Development Center Friday, thanks to Wal-Mart Distribution Center #6006. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited students in their classrooms with gifts from their Christmas lists donated by the Cullman Wal-Mart Distribution Center and the Wal-Mart Heart program. The gleeful joy from the young students and bright smiles filled the school as the Clauses made their rounds distributing toys. Gifts from the North Pole ranged from remote-controlled cars to dolls and Paw Patrol playsets. Several students opted for one big present like a bicycle instead of several smaller ones. Principal Chris Chambers expressed his thanks to Wal-Mart associates for the gracious gifts, saying, “I really appreciate y’all. Y’all are helping us to make a difference.” Wal-Mart Distribution routinely gives back to the community in Cullman through efforts with the United Way of Cullman County, the school systems and more. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist
Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
WAFF
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
WAAY-TV
Challenger Middle, Huntsville City schools mourning death of student linked to accidental shooting
The families of Challenger Middle School and Huntsville City Schools are mourning the death of a student. An eighth-grade student at Challenger Middle died over the weekend, according to the school system. A spokesperson for the Huntsville City School System said the death is connected to the 12-year-old boy who...
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
Jury trial begins for man charged with murder in Guntersville brawl
A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after a fight between two men turned fatal.
