Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at West 38th Ave. in Denver

Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run-crash at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver on Friday night.

At around 8:31 p.m., the bicyclist was on W 38th Ave in the crosswalk crossing west to east when they were struck by a dark midsize SUV, according to a news release.

The vehicle, which was traveling northbound on North Sheridan Blvd, failed to stop at the red light and fled from the scene of the crash, police said.

Police believe one of the two vehicles featured in the photos below struck the cyclist.

Denver police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 News KMGH

