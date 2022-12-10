ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Granby, CT

Eyewitness News

Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash

Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Young purse-snatching suspects drove at their victims, police say

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from three separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related. The first happened in Wallingford on Monday. Police claimed the first purse was snatched in...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Illegal gun found inside car following crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after a gun was found inside his car after it was involved in a crash on Sunday. Police said just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road in Burlington. When officers were checking the inside […]
BURLINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen

BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

iWITNESS VIDEO: Vernon factory fire

I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person

A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
VERNON, CT

