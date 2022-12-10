Read full article on original website
Meeting held after child brought guns to school last week in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - School and town officials met with upset parents on Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week. Officials said it happened at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby last Friday. The owner of the guns, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug, was arrested and...
Multiple students taken to hospital after East Hartford bus crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in East Hartford on Monday. According to state police, the bus driver attempted to turn during a left curve on the ramp but was unable to do so, striking the concrete barrier on the left shoulder. The crash […]
Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash
Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
VIDEO: String of New Haven County purse snatchings under investigation
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 13, including outraged parents in East Granby after guns were brought to school. A 90-year-old woman in Illinois finally gets a diploma. That's Dec. 13's Trending Now story. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation...
Young purse-snatching suspects drove at their victims, police say
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Officers from three separate departments, including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden and New Haven believe they could be related. The first happened in Wallingford on Monday. Police claimed the first purse was snatched in...
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London: PD
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London on Sunday morning. Police said just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue for the report of a one-car crash. When officers arrived, they determined the driver struck a concrete staircase that was attached to […]
Illegal gun found inside car following crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after a gun was found inside his car after it was involved in a crash on Sunday. Police said just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road in Burlington. When officers were checking the inside […]
Hamden sergeant placed on administrative leave following alleged domestic dispute
Meeting held after child brought guns to school last week in East Granby. School and town officials met with upset parents on Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week. Updated: 13 hours ago. Checking out holiday lights in Plainville. Updated: 13 hours ago. How districts make...
Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen
BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
East Windsor police warn residents of scammers
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
iWITNESS VIDEO: Vernon factory fire
I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
Man arrested after child brings two guns to school in East Granby: Police
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made an arrest after an elementary school student brought two handguns into school on Friday. According to the state police, troopers responded to a report of a juvenile student in possession of weapons at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby at 11:32 a.m. The two […]
Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leads to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used. It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police...
Newington man accused of defrauding elderly person
A Newington man has been accused of defrauding an elderly person. Ryan Turko, 39, made online withdrawals and transfers and wrote himself checks from the victim’s account, improperly accessing the elderly person’s finances through his role as the business manager for Portland Care and Rehabilitation Centre, according to the arrest warrant in the case.
Families evacuated from homes near historic mill fire in Vernon
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning. It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area. Homes also needed to be evacuated due to the building’s proximity to them. “I was sleeping and...
