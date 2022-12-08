ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

HRC president reacts to Respect for Marriage act ahead of signing

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson about the Respect for Marriage act, which President Biden is expected to sign into law soon. Nearly 600,000 married couples in the United States can breathe a sigh of relief, in the words of our next guest. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law tomorrow. It codifies same-sex marriage into federal law. The legislation gained support after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling raised fears that the justices could target marriage and other constitutional rights next.
NPR

Morning news brief

On December 21, 1988, a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Now nearly 34 years later, the Libyan man suspected of making that bomb is in U.S. custody. ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: It's hard to understate how shocking the Lockerbie bombing was at the time. Two-hundred-and-seventy people...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
AdWeek

Ana Cabrera to Leave CNN for NBCU News Group

TVNewser can confirm that CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving CNN for NBCUniversal News Group. Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news Thursday morning, adding that she’s likely to end up at MSNBC and wasn’t impacted by the layoffs that are happening at CNN Thursday. CNN did...
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network

Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.
Variety

CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime

The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...

