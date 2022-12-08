Read full article on original website
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
NPR
HRC president reacts to Respect for Marriage act ahead of signing
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson about the Respect for Marriage act, which President Biden is expected to sign into law soon. Nearly 600,000 married couples in the United States can breathe a sigh of relief, in the words of our next guest. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law tomorrow. It codifies same-sex marriage into federal law. The legislation gained support after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling raised fears that the justices could target marriage and other constitutional rights next.
NPR
Morning news brief
On December 21, 1988, a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Now nearly 34 years later, the Libyan man suspected of making that bomb is in U.S. custody. ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: It's hard to understate how shocking the Lockerbie bombing was at the time. Two-hundred-and-seventy people...
Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter Files prompts media reckoning for insiders, critics: 'Sorry episode'
Members of the media from outlets that wrongly insisted Hunter Biden’s laptop was disinformation claim they don’t have egg on their face, despite Twitter owner Elon Musk’s revelations.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Elon Musk's Twitter reveal suggests Jack Dorsey was 'blindsided' by Hunter Biden story censorship: Devine
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sounded off on the tranche of Twitter information being released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi late Friday.
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Secret 9/11 memo reveals Bush rewriting the history of the 9/11 attacks and the warnings he'd tuned out
George W. Bush's answers in a newly declassified 9/11 Commission interview helped him escape blame and win reelection. But they don't add up.
AdWeek
Ana Cabrera to Leave CNN for NBCU News Group
TVNewser can confirm that CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving CNN for NBCUniversal News Group. Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news Thursday morning, adding that she’s likely to end up at MSNBC and wasn’t impacted by the layoffs that are happening at CNN Thursday. CNN did...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network
Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
WATCH: Fauci's final press briefing devolves into chaos as he's pressed on COVID record
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and former President Donald Trump's COVID-19 task force head, ignored numerous questions from reporters Tuesday about his personal role in investigating the origins of COVID-19.
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
Some people tried to leave Trump's 2024 launch early but were stopped by security, ABC reporters say
Donald Trump launched his 2024 run in front of a crowd of people in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Some people tried to leave the event early — but were stopped by security, two ABC reporters said. ABC reporter Jonathan Karl said Trump's just-over-an-hour speech was "low energy." Some people tried...
CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime
The next star anchor of CNN may not even work there yet. Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN declined to make executives...
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
