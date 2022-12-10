ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

brproud.com

These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another. Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade canceled due to weather

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade have announced the event has been cancelation due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled. The parade was originally set to get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Jambalaya has been cooked for the parade and...
GONZALES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Donation drive underway for resttled refugees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Each holiday season, St. George Catholic Church and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church host a donation drive to collect household items for the Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge’s refugee resettlement program. Organizers say a lot of the refugees arrive in the United States with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - This second weekend in December promises to be a magical weekend full of holiday cheer. Here’s our list of things to do this weekend, December 8, 2022 through December 11, 2022. Festival of the Bonfires. Enjoy food, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, carnival...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area children get free bikes from La. law firm

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles to kids in need this holiday season. Today winners in the Lake Area claimed their gifts from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on Ryan Street. There were plenty of bikes - and of course, helmets - to choose from for kids of any age.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Dec. 5-9

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Dec. 5-9. Brooklyn Lebeau, 1301 Hwy 402 Napoleonville, LA., age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSU gymnastics team to preview 2023 squad, host fan fest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team is welcoming fans to their annual fan fest and 2023 season preview showcase. The team welcomes fans to the two events on Monday, Dec. 12, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus. According to organizers, the fan fest will begin at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party

Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party. There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
