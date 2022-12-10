GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)– In the final nonconference game of the 2022-23 season, the University of North Dakota women’s basketball team rolled to an 87-66 victory over Mayville State on Monday night from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. UND (7-3) notched its fifth straight win, improved to...

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO