Borowicz scores 1,000th point, Hawks roll to 87-66 win over Comets

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)– In the final nonconference game of the 2022-23 season, the University of North Dakota women’s basketball team rolled to an 87-66 victory over Mayville State on Monday night from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. UND (7-3) notched its fifth straight win, improved to...
