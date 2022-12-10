ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

740thefan.com

Skunberg Claims Summit League Weekly Honor

(NDSU Athletics) SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State guard Boden Skunberg claimed the latest TicketSmarter #SummitMBB Peak Performer of the Week award Monday, League officials announced. Skunberg averaged 20.3 ppg and 7.0 rpg during a 2-1 week for the Bison. Skunberg opened the week by posting his first...
FARGO, ND
gophersports.com

Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals

Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Bison men’s hoops wrap non-conference play with 99-54 win

(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – Six Bison scored in double figures as the North Dakota State men’s basketball team rolled to a 99-54 victory over Waldorf on Sunday evening at the Scheels Center. Junior Boden Skunberg led the scoring for the Bison, finishing with 19 points. Freshman guard Lance...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

NDSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles at Green Bay, 70-52

(NDSU Athletics) GREEN BAY, Wis. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell short at Green Bay, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon at Kress Center. After NDSU (6-4) trailed by only four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open up a 50-36 advantage after three. Green Bay continued to pull away into the fourth quarter building its largest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds to play. The Phoenix went on to pick up the 70-52 win.
GREEN BAY, WI
740thefan.com

Saturday’s local scoreboard

(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the local scoreboard for Saturday. North-South 2, Bismarck Century 2 (North wins shootout)
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
740thefan.com

Police cleared in deadly shooting near Twin Cities

BUFFALO, Minn. – A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor’s yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire.
OTSEGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment

At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
SHAKOPEE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
WAHPETON, ND
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN

