College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living

12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

Road closures for BCS Marathon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society steps down

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announces that its Executive Director, Jennifer Young, is stepping down from the role she's held since 2021. Young played a major role in assisting Aggieland Humane through the COVID-19 pandemic as the facility saw a rise in pet adoptions. Additionally, Young...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Wide Receiver Price Latest Aggie to Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal. Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Evelyn is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 9. Evelyn is a cattle dog mix and one of the 12 Strays of Christmas. This means her adoption fee is only $12 this Christmas season. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Monday Morning Transfer Portal Update

The madness of the transfer portal continues to grow as the offseason looms, and the Texas A&M football program continues to be in the middle of the action. On Thursday morning last week, freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his intention to transfer, making him the third of the four freshman who were suspended for the latter half of the season to do so. Marshall was a former five-star from Houston and had begun to contribute on and off before his suspension.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
BRYAN, TX

