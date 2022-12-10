Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
luxury-houses.net
This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living
12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
KBTX.com
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
KWTX
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
KBTX.com
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
KBTX.com
Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Land Sale For Another Commercial Development North Of The Costco Store
Land that the city of College Station owns north of Costco has been sold by the city council. A Houston developer is buying more than 28 acres for more than $9.3 million dollars. City officials say there could be up to six restaurants, up to five retail stores, a hotel,...
kagstv.com
Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society steps down
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announces that its Executive Director, Jennifer Young, is stepping down from the role she's held since 2021. Young played a major role in assisting Aggieland Humane through the COVID-19 pandemic as the facility saw a rise in pet adoptions. Additionally, Young...
wtaw.com
Wide Receiver Price Latest Aggie to Enter Transfer Portal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M wide receiver Devin Price has become the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal. Price, an A&M Consolidated grad and son of Aggie defensive ends coach Terry Price, played in all 12 games this season, hauling in four catches for 52 yards. The...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Evelyn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Evelyn is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Dec. 9. Evelyn is a cattle dog mix and one of the 12 Strays of Christmas. This means her adoption fee is only $12 this Christmas season. The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in...
KBTX.com
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
Porch Piracy Prevented: College Station, Texas Resident Stops Theft
The holiday season not only brings happiness, but the giving of gifts to everyone. With the growth of technology, some people order though various online services to get gifts for friends or loved ones. However, there is one glaring issue with ordering items online. Packages are sometimes left outside people's...
Texas A&M Football: Monday Morning Transfer Portal Update
The madness of the transfer portal continues to grow as the offseason looms, and the Texas A&M football program continues to be in the middle of the action. On Thursday morning last week, freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his intention to transfer, making him the third of the four freshman who were suspended for the latter half of the season to do so. Marshall was a former five-star from Houston and had begun to contribute on and off before his suspension.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
wtaw.com
College Station High Football Advances to State Title Game for Second Year in a Row
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – College Station High Football is headed to the state championship game for the second straight year. The Cougars defeated Veterans Memorial Saturday, 33-7 in the 5A Division I State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They advance to take on Aledo, who they defeated...
wtaw.com
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 3. Abigail Anderson was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11 p.m., Saturday. Police say she was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray...
News Channel 25
Man charged in connection with assault on Bryan walking trail: Police
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Bryan man faces charges related to a report of sexual assault Thursday night. Investigators say Brandon Ray Lange admitted to touching two women walking on a trail near Hasselt Street because he was “horny." Lange was taken into custody for indecent assault.
Comments / 0