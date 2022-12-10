The madness of the transfer portal continues to grow as the offseason looms, and the Texas A&M football program continues to be in the middle of the action. On Thursday morning last week, freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall announced his intention to transfer, making him the third of the four freshman who were suspended for the latter half of the season to do so. Marshall was a former five-star from Houston and had begun to contribute on and off before his suspension.

