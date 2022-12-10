(NDSU Athletics) GREEN BAY, Wis. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell short at Green Bay, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon at Kress Center. After NDSU (6-4) trailed by only four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open up a 50-36 advantage after three. Green Bay continued to pull away into the fourth quarter building its largest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds to play. The Phoenix went on to pick up the 70-52 win.

