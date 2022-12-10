ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Bison men’s hoops wrap non-conference play with 99-54 win

(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – Six Bison scored in double figures as the North Dakota State men’s basketball team rolled to a 99-54 victory over Waldorf on Sunday evening at the Scheels Center. Junior Boden Skunberg led the scoring for the Bison, finishing with 19 points. Freshman guard Lance...
FARGO, ND
NDSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles at Green Bay, 70-52

(NDSU Athletics) GREEN BAY, Wis. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell short at Green Bay, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon at Kress Center. After NDSU (6-4) trailed by only four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open up a 50-36 advantage after three. Green Bay continued to pull away into the fourth quarter building its largest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds to play. The Phoenix went on to pick up the 70-52 win.
GREEN BAY, WI
Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
MOORHEAD, MN

