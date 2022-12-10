Read full article on original website
Bison men’s hoops wrap non-conference play with 99-54 win
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – Six Bison scored in double figures as the North Dakota State men’s basketball team rolled to a 99-54 victory over Waldorf on Sunday evening at the Scheels Center. Junior Boden Skunberg led the scoring for the Bison, finishing with 19 points. Freshman guard Lance...
NDSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles at Green Bay, 70-52
(NDSU Athletics) GREEN BAY, Wis. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell short at Green Bay, 70-52, on Saturday afternoon at Kress Center. After NDSU (6-4) trailed by only four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open up a 50-36 advantage after three. Green Bay continued to pull away into the fourth quarter building its largest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds to play. The Phoenix went on to pick up the 70-52 win.
Sprinkler system puts out fire at Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, MINN (KFGO) – The Fergus Falls Fire Department says a sprinkler system contained a fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home. Water sprinklers and a heat detector alarm went off in the northeast wing of the building and staff quickly moved residents to another part of the building.
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
