ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Former Jazz players shine for Timberwolves in road win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cy5aF_0jdqTwss00

D’Angelo Russell hit six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 30 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 118-108 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday night.

Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 13 rebounds in his first game in Utah since being traded to Minnesota from the Jazz this offseason. Gobert, who remains beloved in Utah, received a warm reception from Jazz fans and a standing ovation after a tribute video early in the night.

Minnesota saw its 15-point halftime lead disappear in the third quarter, and the Jazz were within one point in the final minutes, but Russell hit back-to-back 3s to propel the Timberwolves to the road win. Minnesota outscored Utah 12-4 down the stretch.

Malik Beasley, one of the handful of players traded to Utah along with four first-round draft picks, led the Jazz with 23 points and five 3-pointers. Jarred Vanderbilt, also part of that deal, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.

Jordan Clarkson contributed 21 points for the Jazz, while Mike Conley totaled 17 points and six assists off the bench in his first game back after missing nearly a month with a knee injury.

The T-Wolves scored the final nine points of the first half to go ahead 61-46, but the Jazz turned things around in the third quarter and tied it at 79-79 on one of Conley’s three 3s.

Minnesota scored the next six points to regain control and never relinquished the lead in the second half. Kelly Olynyk and Conley hit consecutive triples to help Utah pull within two at 106-104, but Russell and Co. took over from there. Russell scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Gobert added a punctuation dunk in the waning moments.

Kyle Anderson had a strong outing for Minnesota with 15 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Anthony Edwards scored 14.

Utah, which travels to Denver for a Saturday night back-to-back game, concluded a six-game homestand with a 3-3 record.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season

Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Basketball World Not Happy With Fran McCaffery's Behavior

Few head coaches in college basketball, if any, are more emotional on the bench than Fran McCaffery. Iowa's head coach is constantly going viral for his blowups. The Hawkeyes head coach had an all-time one on Sunday evening. Iowa fell to Wisconsin, 78-75, on Sunday night. Late in the game,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

91K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy