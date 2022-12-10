ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham PD offering $5K hiring bonus to new officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is offering incentives to new recruits. The head of the department is hoping big sign-on bonuses will attract more officers. Chief Scott Thurmond announced Monday that the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits. The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

City leaders pushing for more tools to help curb exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are pushing for stricter laws against reckless and exhibition driving, including working to bring in more tools for police. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods is pushing for a bill on automatic traffic enforcement to pass in the March legislative session. Automatic traffic enforcement is cameras that are working 24/7, issuing tickets, and can identify plates and drivers participating in crime right away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients. The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023. Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents

One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

CASA of Shelby County opens new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CASA of Shelby County is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. The nonprofit recently opened a new home the Patricia M. Smith CASA house. Patricia Smith served as Shelby County’s only family court...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine

Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL

