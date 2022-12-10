Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD offering $5K hiring bonus to new officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is offering incentives to new recruits. The head of the department is hoping big sign-on bonuses will attract more officers. Chief Scott Thurmond announced Monday that the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for...
wbrc.com
Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits. The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT...
wbrc.com
City leaders pushing for more tools to help curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are pushing for stricter laws against reckless and exhibition driving, including working to bring in more tools for police. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods is pushing for a bill on automatic traffic enforcement to pass in the March legislative session. Automatic traffic enforcement is cameras that are working 24/7, issuing tickets, and can identify plates and drivers participating in crime right away.
wbrc.com
Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients. The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023. Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed...
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief talks department staffing after announcing $5K hiring bonus to new officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is working to attract new officers with a $5,000 sign on bonus for new recruits. “One thing I have always tried to do throughout my career is just work for the officers of the department to get them everything they need to do their job,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said.
wbhm.org
Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents
One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
As Alabama fights flu outbreak, doctors share how you can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As people get ready to head to holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the state of Alabama is looking at rising flu cases, which has local doctors very concerned. The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show over 20 people have died as a result of the flu […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
wbrc.com
CASA of Shelby County opens new home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CASA of Shelby County is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. The nonprofit recently opened a new home the Patricia M. Smith CASA house. Patricia Smith served as Shelby County’s only family court...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to begin street resurfacing in Glen Iris neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham says street resurfacing will begin soon in the Glen Iris neighborhood and residents may want to take note of the dates and times so they aren’t towed. Officials with the city say the contractor will begin work on Wednesday, December 14...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
CBS 42 House Calls: What is stiff-person syndrome?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses symptoms of stiff-person syndrome and colon cancer. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel […]
alreporter.com
Bluestone Coke plant that polluted North Birmingham for decades agrees to $925K fine
Jefferson County Department of Health on Friday levied the largest fine issued by the agency in it’s history against Bluestone Coke, a coke foundry owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that has released hazardous emissions and pollutants on the surrounding majority-Black communities of Fairmont, Collegeville, and Harriman Park in North Birmingham for years.
White Birmingham restaurant owner sues over alleged discrimination
A Birmingham attorney and restaurant owner says that the federal government discriminated against his business because he is a white man, and he's taking the argument to federal court.
wbrc.com
Legislators intent on tackling exhibition driving after 16 injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen people were injured Friday night in Birmingham due to an exhibition driving crash on John Rogers Drive. Two of those people remain in critical condition. Someone who says they were there told us a driver in a Dodge Charger was doing donuts on John Rogers...
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
wbrc.com
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
