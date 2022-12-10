ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

No. 1 Bethlehem prepares for trip to basketball capitol

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0xV6_0jdqSfwi00

BONIFAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — In the opening week of the MaxPreps rankings, the Bethlehem boys basketball team claimed the number one spot in Florida for Class 1A.

“When the rankings first came out, we knew we had a good team coming back,” head coach Aaron Mollet said. “The team that lost in the district championship a year before.”

This year’s goal is to make it to Lakeland, the home of the state finals.

“And there’s a lot of great teams in this district and in this region,” senior guard Roman Purvee said. “And that’s what makes it hard to get in a state.”

This year is coach Mollet’s second year with the boys team and he has the privilege of coaching alongside a former Bethlehem coach who is also his father.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mollet said. “I remember just vivid memories of when he first got a job in Bethlehem in ’93. I vividly remember being on his shoulders during practice up in that same gym where we play.”

With a coaching staff that bleeds Hoosier red and a senior class that was promised a trip, there was only one solution.

“We got brainstorming and we were like let’s just taken to the basketball capital of the world,” Mollet said. “Let’s go to Indiana, where basketball is life.”

The Wildcats are heading up to Indiana to experience basketball at its best, playing a whole new level of competition.

“It’s going to be a great trip and it’s going to be a great bonding experience,” senior center Cole Sketoe said. “And it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Wildcats will compete at tournaments in Indiana on December 17 and 19. They will even get to practice in the gymnasium where the iconic movie ‘Hoosiers’ was filmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

North Bay Haven takes down Bay on the road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls basketball team took down Bay 51-38 on the road Monday night. The Buccaneers improved to 4-7 and will host Walton on Tuesday, December 13. The Tornadoes fell to 1-10 and will visit Chipley on Thursday, December 15.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Laney Kelley

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Walton’s Laney Kelley. Kelley played volleyball and soccer at Walton for the last four years. This year she is one of the captains of the soccer team. “It definitely suits her, I mean she definitely was […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth names new head football coach

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- A homecoming of sorts for Toby Greene. Greene has been named the head coach of the Rehobeth Rebels football program. He has spent the last two seasons as Northside Methodist Academy’s football coach and led the team to a 4-6 record in the team’s first year in the AHSAA in 2022.
REHOBETH, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

City League Football Schedule for December 12-December 14

All games are in Marianna unless otherwise indicated. Saints vs. Jaguars, 5:30 p.m. Cardinals vs. Giants, 6:30 p.m. Patriots vs. Saints, 5:30 p.m. Giants vs. Jets, 6:30 p.m. Bills vs. Bucs, 5:30 p.m. Sneads Muddogs vs. Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. Pee Wee Tackle. Titans vs. Saints, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Rutherford girls cruise past Chipley on the road

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team rolled to a 75-41 road victory over Chipley Thursday night. The Rams improved to 6-1 and will host Rickards on Friday, December 9. The Tigers fell to 6-2 and will visit Enterprise on Friday, December 9.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Bay holds off South Walton for close home victory

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team held strong in a close 54-50 home win over South Walton Friday night. The Tornadoes improved to 3-1 and will host Mosley on Tuesday, December 13. The Seahawks fell to 4-2 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, December 13.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Annual Christmas tournament returns to Holmes County

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The longest-running high school basketball Christmas tournament in Florida has returned to Holmes County. “If it’s not the Rodeo in October, then it’s definitely the Christmas tournament in December,” Holmes County head coach Stephen Andrews said. 16 teams (JV and Varsity) from the four high schools in the county (Bethlehem, Poplar […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Bay boys soccer shuts out Freeport at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys soccer team shut out Freeport 6-0 at home Wednesday night. The Tornadoes improved to 4-3-1 and will visit Rutherford on Friday, December 9. The Bulldogs fell to 5-2 and will visit Rocky Bayou Christian on Monday, December 12.
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Top college football programs recruiting the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the floodgates of the transfer portal and college football recruitment opening up, some of the top Division I programs have stopped by to recruit the Panhandle. Both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia have paid visits to Blountstown High School this week in hopes to flip […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

South Walton girls soccer eyeing another deep playoff run

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a record-breaking season last year, the South Walton girls soccer team is looking to make another trip to the final four. The Seahawks made it to the state semifinals for the first time in school history last winter. “It was kind of crazy,” South Walton junior Ava Dalton […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jones breaks Arnold all-time scoring record

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – En route to a 69-43 victory over Bozeman, Arnold senior Karen Jones set the all-time scoring record for the Marlins girls basketball program. Jones needed 14 points to tie and 15 points to break Joanne Booker’s mark of 1425 set in 2013. The senior reached 15 points with 5:39 left […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mosley girls soccer rolls past Bay for home shutout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team cruised past Bay 8-0 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Monday night. The Dolphins improved to 4-1 and will visit Leon on Wednesday, December 7. The Tornadoes fell to 2-3 and will host Freeport on Wednesday, December 7.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
955wtvy.com

Florida Teen Dies in Weekend Crash

A Florida teen is dead after a weekend crash in Houston County. ALEA says the single car accident happened near Gordon Sunday afternoon. The dodge pickup left the road, hit a ditch and flipped. The teen was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Florida man killed in Houston County crash

A Florida man died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Houston County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about one mile south of Dothan. Kolby S. Scott,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Alabama Now

One person killed in early morning wreck on Alabama highway

One person died early Friday in a wreck on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4:25 a.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Alva, Florida, man. Kolby S. Scott, 23, was fatally injured when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger...
ALVA, FL
WJHG-TV

Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy