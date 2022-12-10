Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Patty Jenkins Reportedly Walked Off Wonder Woman 3
DC fans have had a bumpy week with the revelation that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward in its current form, plus a slew of other potential DC movie updates. Now, The Wrap is reporting that WW3's current status isn't so cut and dry. Rather than the film being...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
The Best Non-Marvel Performances From MCU Actors
Between 2008 and 2022, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced a staggering 30 feature films; from 2020 to 2022, nine streaming series and a pair of holiday specials were added to the tally. To create so much content, the pressure is on for Marvel to cast each of these projects with actors who bring legitimacy, talent and movie star name recognition to the genre-blending Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the fortitude to return to these characters over and over again for everything from brief cameos to starring roles.
James Cameron Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Avatar Premiere
"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be missing its visionary leader as it makes its Hollywood debut this evening. Per Deadline, James Cameron has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a representative from the Walt Disney Company, the director received the result via routine coronavirus testing. Cameron is reportedly asymptomatic and feeling well, though he has made the decision not to attend the star-studded Los Angeles event (he likely doesn't want to risk spreading the virus to other attendees). Deadline relays that he will be meeting his forthcoming "Avatar" responsibilities in a virtual capacity. Cameron himself told the publication that he contracted the virus on the plane ride from Tokyo (where the film premiered just one day earlier) to Los Angeles. "I'm isolated and can't go to my own premiere tonight," Cameron lamented.
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
The 1 Former X-Men Co-Star That James McAvoy Wanted To Join His Dark Materials - Exclusive
Filming for the final season of "His Dark Materials" has come and gone, and with it, the opportunity for more epic cameos. Yet, although there won't be more guest stars to grace the screen following this season, it's still fun to think about. James McAvoy has enjoyed an illustrious career since the mid-'90s, having co-starred with some of Hollywood's greats. Whether he's taking on the villainous role of Lord Asriel in "His Dark Materials" or the heroic role of Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise, McAvoy always makes his characters his own.
James Gunn Directly Addresses Those Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lady Gaga Rumors
Marvel Studios somehow manages to always be in the headlines, even when they're in the midst of a hiatus in their release schedule. The studio released "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" last month, which is still killing it at the box office, but fans have a bit of a wait ahead of them until their next movie. With the turn of the year, the MCU enters Phase 5, and with it comes the end of one of Marvel's most popular trilogies — "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Christopher Nolan And IMAX Made Film History With Oppenheimer's Black-And-White Footage
Christopher Nolan has been making his mark in the realm of cinema for over two decades. The revolutionary filmmaker behind such beloved pictures as "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk," Nolan is known for taking big swings with his movies, even if they don't always necessarily work out. Still,...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
First ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions Indicate It’s Another James Cameron Classic
After a thirteen-year wait for the sequel, it sounds like audiences who fell in love with 2009’s Avatar are about to have a very happy holiday season at the movie theater. Avatar: The Way of Water premiered yesterday and those who were in attendance in London or at press screenings around the globe were allowed to take to social media to share their thoughts. In a nutshell, the film is another hit for director James Cameron.
James Cameron Says Marvel VFX Are "Not Even Close" to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
James Cameron took 13 years to perfect the story and visuals for his upcoming feature Avatar: The Way of Water and it paid off as the initial reviews of the movie called it "immersive, stunning, and better than the first film.” Fans are eagerly waiting to return to Pandora and see the mystical underwater world that has come out of the director’s vivid imagination. However, there are some who have compared the movie’s VFX work to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with ComicBook, the director slammed such comparisons saying, “It’s not even close.”
