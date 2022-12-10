ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg sign National Letters of Intent

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYkHn_0jdqSNFk00

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg, seniors at Union-Endicott high school, both signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Calegari committed to the Stevenson University Women’s Lacrosse team.

Oldenburg signed on to the Assumption University Men’s Lacrosse team.

Both were joined by friends, family, coaches and teammates to celebrate the occasion.

After she put pen to paper, Calegari expressed her excitement to sign her letter.

“I am so excited,” Calegari said. “Honestly this is probably one of the best moments of my high school career of course. It’s signing, what else could you ask for?”

Oldenburg then explained why Assumption was the correct choice and what he was excited for.

“I just went there, toured it, loved the environment,” Oldenburg said. “All the people there, the coaches were amazing… Meeting all the new people there, meet a bunch of new friends, having fun. Hopefully go far in the season there too.”

Calegari plans on studying fashion merchandising and Oldenburg plans on studying cyber security.

Congratulations to both Calegari and Oldenburg on their big days!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Boys Basketball Falls in Home Opener to Horseheads

Union-Endicott welcomed the Horseheads Blue Raiders for their home opener this winter season. Despite leading 31-20 at half time, the Tigers fell short 61-52, with Horseheads completing their come-back effort in the second half. Larry Morse led the Tigers with 17 points. Check out the first half highlights above.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Syracuse.com

Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill

Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy