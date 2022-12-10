Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg sign National Letters of Intent

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Abbie Calegari and Joey Oldenburg, seniors at Union-Endicott high school, both signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Calegari committed to the Stevenson University Women’s Lacrosse team.

Oldenburg signed on to the Assumption University Men’s Lacrosse team.

Both were joined by friends, family, coaches and teammates to celebrate the occasion.

After she put pen to paper, Calegari expressed her excitement to sign her letter.

“I am so excited,” Calegari said. “Honestly this is probably one of the best moments of my high school career of course. It’s signing, what else could you ask for?”

Oldenburg then explained why Assumption was the correct choice and what he was excited for.

“I just went there, toured it, loved the environment,” Oldenburg said. “All the people there, the coaches were amazing… Meeting all the new people there, meet a bunch of new friends, having fun. Hopefully go far in the season there too.”

Calegari plans on studying fashion merchandising and Oldenburg plans on studying cyber security.

Congratulations to both Calegari and Oldenburg on their big days!

