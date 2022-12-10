ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Soccer Journalist Who Died Covering World Cup Was Princeton Grad: Grant Wall, 49

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwtG9_0jdqSJiq00
Grant Wahl Photo Credit: @grantwahl Twitter

Renowned soccer journalist and Princeton University grad Grant Wahl died covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 49 years old.

Wahl was covering the Argentina quarterfinal win over the Netherlands when he collapsed, falling back in his seat on Friday, Dec. 9, US reporters said. He was rushed to a local hospital, and died.

Wahl — covering his eighth World Cup series — on his website wrote earlier in the week that his "body finally broke down" on him, and that he was on antibiotics for bronchitis.

He also was detained late last month for wearing an LGBTQIA+ rights shirt to the US World Cup opener against Wales, as gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar. He was held for 25 minutes before being let go by a top security official, he wrote at the time.

Wahl covered the Princeton Tigers soccer team while at Princeton, and went on to work for Sports Illustrated upon graduation in 1996 through 2021. He spent time at Fox Sports from 2012 to 2019, and launched his own website last year.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Popular Sports Journalist From NY, Age 48, Dies Suddenly While In Press Box Covering World Cup

A popular sports journalist died while covering a game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl, a New York City resident and soccer analyst for CBS Sports, was age 48. According to CBS News, Wahl collapsed while in the press box during the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match early Saturday, Dec. 10. Paramedics quickly responded, but Wahl was pronounced dead a short time later, the report said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death

The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup  Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
The Spun

Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer’s biggest prize. When it mattered most, he couldn’t conjure up the kind of soccer magic that has made him one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
425K+
Followers
61K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy