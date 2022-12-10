ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

New Winter Storm Watch for Utah ahead of next significant storm

By Alana Brophy
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our next substantial storm will get a grip on the Great Basin this weekend, and as a result, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of Utah.

The Winter Storm watch is posted for Utah’s southern mountains including areas near Brianhead in Iron County and Alton in Kane County and goes into effect Sunday morning and holds on until Monday afternoon. Heavy mountain snow will complicate mountain route travel over several days with anywhere between 12-24″ of snow expected. Period of blowing snow will also be an issue as winds will be gusting up to 45 miles per hour.

This heavy precipitation is associated with a large trough, or area of low pressure, digging into the desert southwest. The trough is linked to an atmospheric river, which pulls subtropical moisture from the Pacific ocean inland and in this case, will funnel some of that into the state of Utah.

This winter storm will also impact Northern Utah. We will start to see changes on Saturday ahead of the wet weather with increasing winds and cloud cover. Sunday brings gusty winds, rain and snow to the state with the heaviest precipitation expected Sunday evening into Monday morning. Cold air following the passage of a cold front during that time frame will also switch valley rain to snow. Several commutes will be impacted by this storm including Monday morning.

Snow becomes showery on Monday and Tuesday with an unsettled pattern dominating the work week.

Valleys will also see accumulation, and early estimates suggest 2-5″ for the Wasatch Front. Stay tuned as we track this storm as it evolves, and narrow in on snow totals statewide.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Related
KSLTV

‘It is an impactful storm;’ UDOT crews prepare for statewide winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has planned for an impactful winter storm to hit the state starting Sunday night. “Down here in the valleys, we’re expecting rain showers transitioning into snow, so there’s not going to be a lot of pretreatments this afternoon,” explained John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Upcoming storm may make for a snowy Monday commute

SALT LAKE CITY — An upcoming storm is bringing rain and snow to the Wasatch Front starting Sunday night. Monday’s commute could be a snowy one. Valley rain and mountain snow are expected. By tomorrow morning the rain will turn to snow that will last on and off into Tuesday with multiple waves.
UTAH STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABC 4

Multiple winter weather alerts issued for Utah starting Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – After a relatively calm Saturday, there is going to be a major weather shift coming to much of Utah starting Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued several different alerts ahead of that active weather heading into our state. Starting in northern Utah...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Warning, advisories issued as large winter storm heads toward Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of winter storms is coming Utah's way. The National Weather Service says a storm that will "bring significant accumulating snow to the mountains" is forecast to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Tuesday morning before clearing up later that day. The agency updated alerts ahead of the storm Saturday afternoon, issuing a winter storm warning for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, a winter storm watch for other high-elevation areas and winter weather advisories for other parts of the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What to know if you’re getting a real Christmas tree in Utah

It's that time of the year when the debate on whether to buy a real Christmas tree or an artificial one becomes one of the hottest topics at the dinner table. While an artificial tree wins in terms of longevity, many families look forward to the experience of venturing out into the forest, choosing and cutting a live tree every year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

