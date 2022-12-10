New Winter Storm Watch for Utah ahead of next significant storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our next substantial storm will get a grip on the Great Basin this weekend, and as a result, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of Utah.

The Winter Storm watch is posted for Utah’s southern mountains including areas near Brianhead in Iron County and Alton in Kane County and goes into effect Sunday morning and holds on until Monday afternoon. Heavy mountain snow will complicate mountain route travel over several days with anywhere between 12-24″ of snow expected. Period of blowing snow will also be an issue as winds will be gusting up to 45 miles per hour.

This heavy precipitation is associated with a large trough, or area of low pressure, digging into the desert southwest. The trough is linked to an atmospheric river, which pulls subtropical moisture from the Pacific ocean inland and in this case, will funnel some of that into the state of Utah.

This winter storm will also impact Northern Utah. We will start to see changes on Saturday ahead of the wet weather with increasing winds and cloud cover. Sunday brings gusty winds, rain and snow to the state with the heaviest precipitation expected Sunday evening into Monday morning. Cold air following the passage of a cold front during that time frame will also switch valley rain to snow. Several commutes will be impacted by this storm including Monday morning.

Snow becomes showery on Monday and Tuesday with an unsettled pattern dominating the work week.

Valleys will also see accumulation, and early estimates suggest 2-5″ for the Wasatch Front. Stay tuned as we track this storm as it evolves, and narrow in on snow totals statewide.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.

