ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Walmart mistake leads to Lee’s Summit woman paying extra $588

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnKUv_0jdqRqNG00

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Walmart recently enlisted some of the stars of the 1999 movie “Office Space” for a holiday ad campaign called “Case of the Mondays.” It appears the store’s payment processors had a tough day Monday, leaving certain customers who were charged double feeling the blues.

Pam Tovar is getting ready for Christmas and putting gifts she bought on a Monday trip to Walmart under the tree. Combined with groceries her bill came out to $588.37.

One person injured in shooting at Walmart near 133rd, State Line

“It was a big ticket and I had a lot of money going out and I generally do try to check those just to make sure and I’m glad I did,” Tovar said.

Because when she checked her account the next morning she found she’d been charged not once, but twice totaling more than $1,176. Walmart directed her to her bank.

“When I talked to the lady at the bank she said the person before me had the same problem at Walmart,” she said.

She posted what happened on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, thinking it might just be an issue at the Lee’s Summit store on MO-291 where she shopped.

“I’ve had numerous people ask me which location because I was just there 5 minutes ago and I’m checking my receipt and I have a double post too, so it seemed to be more than just me. This lady right here says I received a notice from my bank yesterday of a possible duplicate charge from Walmart, reviewed it and yes it was a duplicate,” Tovar said reading a post.

US sports journalist, KC-area native Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

FOX4 searched social media and found people around the country posting the exact same issue of being double charged, all on Monday.

Walmart sent the following statement:

“On Dec. 5, the payment processor Walmart utilizes for credit and debit transactions experienced a technical issue that charged certain customers twice. The issue was resolved, and all impacted transactions have been identified and submitted for correction. Should you have any questions about posting times, please contact your issuing bank at the number found on the back of your card.”

When asked how many customers were affected or if the issue indeed affected customers nationwide a representative referred us back to the statement.

Tovar was originally told it could up to 30 days to get her money back. But she’s thankful to have that $588.37 back in her account more quickly than anticipated.

“It is three weeks before Christmas and the property tax is due on the 31st, so you need money,” she said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Stopped In Iowa After Traveling 4 States With Unique Setup [PHOTO]

When you have places to be and limited space, it can mean it’s time to get creative, which is exactly what one truck tried to do. Last week, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two trailers. While there was a lot of debate in the comments over the legality of this system, Iowa DOT came in and said that it was in fact legal “so long as it is structurally sound.”
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds

A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
COLORADO STATE
KOLR10 News

What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy