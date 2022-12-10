Read full article on original website
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
ROH Weekly TV Series To Launch On Honor Club
Tony Khan announced at the press conference after Final Battle that a weekly Ring of Honor TV series will be launching on the Honor Club streaming service. They will keep a relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and B/R Live for the pay-per-views, which will be added to the Honor Club streaming service after ninety days.
NJPW Announces Card For World Tag League and Super Junior Tag league Finals Event
NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:
Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Star Was The “Biggest Disappointment” As World Champion
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about how he wasn’t a fan of Jon Moxley’s run as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette wondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he has lost his championship and Wiliam Regal is no longer with the company.
NJPW World Tag League Finals Set
At Sunday’s NJPW event, the finals for the 2022 World Tag League tournament was determined as Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL beat Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. It secured the Aussie Open’s spot in the final. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI bested T.M.D.K. (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to earn their way to the final.
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/12/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. #1 Contender’s Match for the RAW Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss...
WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/10/2022
– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
New #1 Contender to the RAW Women’s Title, Bray Wyatt – Alexa Bliss Update
Alexa Bliss has earned a title shot. Tonight’s WWE RAW opened up with Alexa Bliss defeating Bayley to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who watched the match from ringside. Becky Lynch appeared before the match and attacked WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions...
Former WWE Star Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Their Gimmick
While appearing on Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Rhodes recalled meeting with Vince McMahon ahead of his debut as Goldust. “He [Vince] said androgynous. Vince said that the first time when he presented that character to me, I...
WWE NXT Deadline Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join us for live Deadline coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature a panel discussion, plus the entrant order reveals for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The main show will then air live at 8pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Card For Tonight’s NJPW Nemesis TV Tapings
NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Nemesis that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. STRONG Survivor Match for...
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance Not Booked Through WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. It’s unclear whether she will just be in attendance for the show or appearing on the broadcast, but she’s being brought in. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW.
Ric Flair Shares The Most Humiliating Moment Of His Wrestling Career
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, he recalled the most humiliating moment of his wrestling career, and life. It was his stint as the Black Scorpion in WCW. The Black Scorpion was unmasked at WCW Starrcade 1990, but Flair has not wrestled as the character since.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,285 tickets, and there are 1,040 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond ring winner takes all: MJF (c)...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King. D.K.C. vs. Christopher Daniels. Tama...
Bron Breakker Thinks This WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
While speaking to WWE Deutschland on Instagram, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. The two are dating in real life. Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo on NXT. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania...
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 12/11/22
NJPW returned to the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Nemesis” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. Jay White and Kingston shot an angle...
