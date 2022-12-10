Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Uses Highly Racist Term On Air, Says It Was Accident
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
Yardbarker
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
Yardbarker
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injured Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback enters concussion protocol for the second time this season. At this point, it's nearly impossible for the team to justify him returning in less than a week for the second time in one year. So, how do they replace him? Against the Baltimore Ravens it was Mitch Trubisky. Is that the case for the Carolina Panthers?
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins
I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Source: Cole Beasley to unretire, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, is reportedly coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Yardbarker
Patriots QB Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center. But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here. With New England down...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Dragged Out His Gas Can And Exasperated The Dumpster Fire On Offense While Mike Tomlin Fiddled Away 2022
It was a must-win for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Steelers needed a victory to keep an outside shot at the playoffs alive in 2022 at home in front of a rabid crowd. Heading into the home game, things were breaking right for the black and gold. Lamar Jackson was going to miss the game and a backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley that the Steelers had experience against was going to start the game.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL Draft: 10 potential Falcons targets at pick No. 10
With the Falcons coming off a bye week, the team still owns the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With four games left to play, Atlanta could easily solidify their top 10 selection or run the table and slot in considerably lower. My latest Mock Draft had the Falcons landing defensive tackle Bryan Bresee from Clemson with their first-round pick, so here are 10 other prospects that are possible targets at pick No. 10:
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Jokes About Joe Burrow Ending A Drought
The Cincinnati Bengals came into their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns needing a win. Their need for a win over their AFC North rivals was for two reasons. While the first was to help keep them ahead in a heated AFC playoff race, the other was to end a drought for quarterback Joe Burrow.
Yardbarker
NFL's half a million dollar fine against Cam Jordan, Saints adds insult to injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 by the NFL for faking an injury during Tampa Bay's 17-16 win on Monday night. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jordan criticized the fine, saying, "Most expensive fine to date from the NFL... added stressor for no reason." Jordan...
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson makes wild claim about unnamed NFL referee
According to Pro Football Reference, the game in question occurred on Oct. 30 and the officials for the contest were Shawn Smith, Bryan Neale, Mark Hittner, Michael Dolce, Dino Paganelli, Clay Reynard and Dyrol Prioleau. The Jets fell to the Patriots 22-17 that day and Wilson finished the game with six receptions for 115 yards on seven targets.
Yardbarker
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Cowboys on upset alert against the Jaguars this Sunday
Dallas survived Houston by the skin of its teeth on Sunday. In Week 15, the team will need a better performance to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars. Count former Cowboys defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears among those unimpressed with the team's 27-23 win against the lowly Texans (1-11-1).
Yardbarker
Seahawks could face major issue with trying to re-sign Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks believe they have found their starting quarterback of the future in Geno Smith, but they are going to face one big question heading into the offseason — how much are they willing to pay him?. Jordan Schultz of The Score discussed Smith’s future in Seattle during...
Comments / 0