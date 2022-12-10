ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

KAKE TV

Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak

Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market

We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Sedan Schools Rebound After Last Week's Poor Attendance

Sedan USD 246 was hit hard by illness, as nearly a third of the 199 students enrolled were out sick. Principal Karla Cherico says last Wednesday was the worst day for attendance. This week's attendance is much better with only 15 students out today. Some schools in Wichita were closed...
SEDAN, KS
valleycenterhornets.com

Valley Boys win at Andale

ANDALE– The Valley Center boys varsity team won 50-46 at Andale Friday night. The Hornets used an 8-0 run to start the second half to erase a halftime deficit and win to move to 2-0 on the season. The hornets were led by Sam Kemp with 22 points and 4 assists. Eli Lefto made 4 3-pointers finishing with 14 points and 4 blocks. Valley is back in action on Tuesday night at Eisenhower.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
kfdi.com

New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo

Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers' Win Streak on the Line at Undefeated Kansas

Wichita State (8-1) at rv/rv Kansas (8-0) Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 | 2:00 PM CT | Allen Fieldhouse. Sunday's game can be heard on the radio at KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
MANHATTAN, KS
kfdi.com

Dense fog advisory in effect for central and south central Kansas

Wichita area residents began the day Sunday with fog and freezing temperatures, and a repeat is expected for Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday night into Monday for much of western, central and south central Kansas, and the advisory extended into western Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, and it includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Sumner, and Marion counties.
WICHITA, KS

