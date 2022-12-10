Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
From zero to hero: How failure fueled this Derby senior to high school basketball stardom
It wasn’t long ago that Kaeson Fisher-Brown wasn’t scoring in games. Now he’s the star scorer for one of 6A’s best teams.
KAKE TV
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
wichitabyeb.com
Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market
We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
Wichita’s Nico Hernandez remains undefeated as pro boxer with win on Manny Pacquaio card
Wearing red trunks with Wichita prominently featured in white lettering, Hernandez won on a high-profile stage.
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Wichita State basketball finds a spark in Shocker walk-on for blowout win over Longwood
Little-used walk-on Melvion Flanagan was the hero of the game on Saturday.
kggfradio.com
Sedan Schools Rebound After Last Week's Poor Attendance
Sedan USD 246 was hit hard by illness, as nearly a third of the 199 students enrolled were out sick. Principal Karla Cherico says last Wednesday was the worst day for attendance. This week's attendance is much better with only 15 students out today. Some schools in Wichita were closed...
valleycenterhornets.com
Valley Boys win at Andale
ANDALE– The Valley Center boys varsity team won 50-46 at Andale Friday night. The Hornets used an 8-0 run to start the second half to erase a halftime deficit and win to move to 2-0 on the season. The hornets were led by Sam Kemp with 22 points and 4 assists. Eli Lefto made 4 3-pointers finishing with 14 points and 4 blocks. Valley is back in action on Tuesday night at Eisenhower.
kfdi.com
New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
goshockers.com
Shockers' Win Streak on the Line at Undefeated Kansas
Wichita State (8-1) at rv/rv Kansas (8-0) Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 | 2:00 PM CT | Allen Fieldhouse. Sunday's game can be heard on the radio at KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
kfdi.com
Dense fog advisory in effect for central and south central Kansas
Wichita area residents began the day Sunday with fog and freezing temperatures, and a repeat is expected for Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday night into Monday for much of western, central and south central Kansas, and the advisory extended into western Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, and it includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Sumner, and Marion counties.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Comments / 0