Black Monarchy pop-up shop creates a special partnership after the break in

As the busy holiday season is in full effect, local clothing business Black Monarchy is working through some extra challenges .

Over Thanksgiving weekend someone smashed the glass door at the store in Buffalo's west side and stole several items.

"Recently we experienced something that small businesses fear," Owner and creative designer at Black Monarchy Phylicia Dove said. "Its painful actually. Its feelings of violation."

Dove shares that Black Monarchy is her dream and the store provides more than clothes.

"Black Monarchy is a community space. So while we are a fashion boutique our place is a safe space for so many community members," she said.

She said after a little help from the head chief at Twin Petrels Seltzer Company Tyler Dils, the shop has been able to set up shop just in time for the holidays.

"Black Monarchy has been an active part of the community like they've got their foundation and their just creative hard worker people and that was just a no-brainer for me to help them out," Dils said.

With the restaurant only being open for three weeks, he said, this is exactly what he envisioned for the space.

"Like everything around this restaurant is plywood and white its essentially like a blank canvas," he said. "So all the personality and all the creativity comes out of the drink we make, the kitchen like the food that comes out and most importantly the people that come in here and share those experiences with us."

Customer David Jackson said hearing the news about the break in was unsettling. This shop, he shares, is something special to the community and thats exactly why he supports.

"It's not just a store," Jackson said. "Like Black Monarchy isn't a place you just go to spend money its not transactional there's so much more energy."

Pop-up shop schedule:

Dec. 9th - 4pm to 9pm

Dec. 10th - 12pm to 5pm

Dec. 16th - 4pm to 9pm

Dec. 17th - 12pm to 5pm

For more information of Twin Petrels Seltzer Company or Black Monarchy visit these websites: