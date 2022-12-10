ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Flemming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Flemming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
VIENNA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

Police need your help to find missing West Virginia woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Missing is Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, West Virginia. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or your local law enforcement agency. Please reference case # P2207164.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County murder trials get bumped to 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man and woman charged in a 2021 murder in Kanawha County won’t go on trial until 2023. Michael Wayne Smith, 43, and Virginia Marie Smith (not related), 30, appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard in separate hearings Monday morning. They were scheduled to go on trial Monday in connection with the death of Cheyenne Johnson.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

17-year-old missing in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 17-year-old. Takya Johnson was last seen wearing red Grinch pants and a long-sleeved shirt. She was last seen leaving her residence on Monroe St. in Mount Hope on Dec. 11 at around 9 p.m. Anyone with information […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fire death under investigation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
WEST UNION, WV
Metro News

Dean nets 19 as Chapmanville wins at Elkins, 52-40

ELKINS, W.Va. — A lengthy third-quarter run staked Chapmanville to a 17-point lead and enough of a cushion to hold off a late surge from Elkins. CHS prevailed 52-40 in a Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge contest at Richard P. Simmons Memorial Gymnasium. Chapmanville yielded just four points in the...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

One dead, 2 injured in Greenbrier County wreck

RAINELLE, W.Va. — A head-on collision from the weekend in Greenbrier County left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said the crash on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle Sunday evening claimed the life of Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge. A passenger...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

