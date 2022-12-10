Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Last Seen in South Los Angeles Reported Missing
A 21-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles was reported missing Wednesday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen at approximately 10:13 p.m. Nov. 24 on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, near Slauson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Simon is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall,...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in South Los Angeles
A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “Crews located and extracted one patient from...
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Teen Found Dead in Long Beach in 1978
A teen boy who was found dead in Long Beach in 1978 but whose identity was unknown for decades was finally identified Wednesday by police who said he was a runaway from La Puente who had never been reported missing. Long Beach police said advancements in DNA technology enabled them...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 16, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Compton. Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday about 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. She is Black, 5 feet ,1...
mynewsla.com
Hazardous-Materials Investigation Underway at Possible Drug Lab in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Identified
A 32-year-old man who was found shot to death in the Lancaster area was identified Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jesus Vega was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officer Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was rushed to a hospital Tuesday from a three-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:54 p.m. to the eastbound freeway at Barranca Street, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Fountain of the West Covina Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
vvng.com
Person found dead in car in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia; police activity in area
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased inside a vehicle in the Hesperia Walmart parking lot. Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department and Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded just after 1pm, Tuesday December 13, 2022, to the Walmart located at 13401 Main Street, in Hesperia.
mynewsla.com
Family Sues LAUSD Over Drug Overdose Death at Bernstein High School
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of an overdose in a bathroom at Bernstein High School in Hollywood announced a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District Wednesday, alleging school officials knew there was a problem with drug use at the campus but took no action. The...
mynewsla.com
Man, 89, Reported Missing from Rancho Palos Verdes Found
An 89-year-old man diagnosed with dementia, who was reported missing from Rancho Palos Verdes, has been found, authorities said Thursday. Frank Charles Livoti was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Valley View Road, and authorities had sought the public’s help to find him. On...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff
An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed at Burbank Apartment Building
A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
LASD Sergeant Charged with Firing Gun in Negligent Manner
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was charged Tuesday with unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, prosecutors announced. Sgt. Joel Nebel faces one felony count of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 7. According to...
