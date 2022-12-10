Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $238M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/18/22)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $238 million with a cash option valued at $119.1 million. The winning numbers were: 2, 14, 16, 38 and 66. The Mega Ball drawn was 9 with a Megaplier of 4X. While no one across the...
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball lottery warning sees players urged to check tickets after massive $92.2million jackpot remains unclaimed
A LIFE-changing Powerball ticket that holds the right to a $92.2million payday has gone unclaimed almost a week since the winning numbers were drawn. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas on Saturday and contains the winning digits 7-28-62-63-64 with the Powerball 10. According to Kansas Lottery, the winner drew...
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million
(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Forget Powerball. Here's Your Chance to Win $1 Million for $20.
Win some money with this limited-time deal.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. No winner, jackpot hits $379M
The Mega Millions drawing jackpot continues to surge. Are you feeling lucky? Pull up a chair and grab your tickets. The numbers have been chosen for the Tuesday, Dec....
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.
Comments / 0