Freeze Watch issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Be prepared to cover exposed, sensitive vegetation. In addition, be ready to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minimum temperatures in rural areas generally between 28 and 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are conceivable for a period of four to six hours between 2 AM PST and 8 AM PST each night and early morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Watch issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 degrees or colder possible. * WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley, including San Jose, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
