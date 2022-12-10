ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 9th

By Kris Boone
 3 days ago

Another warm afternoon for our Friday as afternoon highs got into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloudy conditions continued as we started our day as well today, the clouds parted for a bit and we did see some blue sky. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. As we go into our overnight hours we will continue some mostly cloudy skies and even seeing some patchy fog across the area. Winds shift a bit, now out of the south southeast at about 5 mph. Temps cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s for some above average lows.

Starting our weekend off with some patchy fog in our morning hours, and as we go about our afternoon we will increase our rain chances for some scattered showers across the Concho Valley. Mostly cloudy skies for our afternoon as well for the times when it isn’t raining. Temps similar to what we saw today though as afternoon highs remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds out of the south southeast at 5-10 for our morning though shifting out of the north northeast as we go into our later afternoon, and shifting once more into our overnight hours out of the north while also calming to about 5 mph. Showers continue into our nighttime as well decreasing as we pass midnight. Temps cool down to the upper 40s to mid 50s for our overnight lows across the Concho Valley.

For our Sunday we start to dry things out as we aren’t seeing any showers though still continuing some mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs drop for us as we only warm up into the low 60s for some cooler temps across the area. Winds return back to calmer conditions for the afternoon seeing them out of the north at about 5 mph and shifting out of the south southeast after midnight still at about 5 mph. Temps cool down into the mid 50s again for another cooler night.

We warm back up for our Monday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. We also continue our mostly cloudy conditions across the area. Winds picking up out of the south at about 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Continuing as we go into our night with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temps cool down to the low 50s again for overnight lows, and we will see a break in our cloud coverage as we see partly cloudy skies throughout our night.

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

