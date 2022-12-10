ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Northern State drops Minn-Crookston 81-62

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvTne_0jdqPV6X00

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team bounced back Friday evening, defeating Minnesota Crookston, 81-62, from Wachs Arena. The Wolves tallied 19 points off 21 offensive boards in the 19-point victory.

THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 81, UMC 62
Records: NSU 7-3 (3-1 NSIC), UMC 1-9 (0-4 NSIC)
Attendance: 2534

HOW IT HAPPENED
Northern led 34-27 at the half and ran away with the game in the second, scoring 47 total points and shooting 46.3% from the floor
The Wolves tallied a game high 51 rebounds, 17 assists, nine blocks, nine made 3-pointers, and six steals in the win
They scored 38 points in the paint, 19 second chance points, 18 points off the bench, 15 points off 13 turnovers, and eight fast break points
In total the Wolves shot 37.7% from the floor, 28.1% from the 3-point line, and 70.0% from the foul line, but took care of the ball when needed, giving up a season low four turnovers
Jackson Moni led four Wolves in double figures, notching 23 points, as well as a team leading four blocks
Jordan Belka pulled down a team leading ten rebounds, as five Wolves tallied six rebounds or more in the win

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
Jackson Moni: 23 points, 56.3 field goal%, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals
Sam Masten: 17 points, 53.9 field goal%, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Michael Nhial: 11 points, 50.0 field goal%, 6 rebounds
Josh Dilling: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

UP NEXT
The Wolves are back in action tomorrow from Wachs Arena hosting Bemidji State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. against the Beavers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Northern State women defeat Bemidji 62-48

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – After seeing a pair of comeback attempts fall short in the past week, the Northern State women’s basketball team battled their way back into the win column with a 62-48 victory over Bemidji State. The Wolves used a 17-6 third quarter advantage to take a control of the game after only […]
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND

Wolves sink 17 threes, coast past Bemidji 87-69

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – A season high for 3-pointers made and sharp shooting from across the floor led the Northern State University men’s basketball team over Bemidji State on Saturday evening. The Wolves drained 17 long range buckets and shot at a 55.2% clip in the win. THE QUICK DETAILSFinal Score: NSU 89, BSU 67Records: […]
BEMIDJI, MN
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Big storm coming for the work week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND

Northern State women fall to U-Mary

Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The Northern State women’s basketball team dropped their first home contest of the season in Wachs Arena, falling by a score of 70-57 to UMary. The Wolves and Marauders played three quarters of back-and-forth basketball, however a 27-9 second period advantage for UMary proved too much for a Northern comeback. THE QUICK […]
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Superintendents prepare to call snow days ahead of winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter storms moving into the area, superintendents in northeastern South Dakota are preparing to make big decisions. For superintendents in rural areas, like Ipswich School District Superintendent Trent Osborne, the earlier the call to cancel school can be made, the better. ”If it’s...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND

Four score in double figures as Northern men defeat U-Mary

Aberdeen, S.D. (NORTHERN) – The (RV) Northern State University men’s basketball team continued their home win streak on Thursday, defeating the University of Mary in NSIC action. The Wolves led for the entirety of the game, notching 43 points in the first half and 36 in the second.   THE QUICK DETAILSFinal Score: NSU 79, MARY 60Records: […]
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week

We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Scotty’s to reopen sometime in 2023

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Toby Doeden has announced plans to not only reopen Scotty’s, but to reopen as the new and improved Scotty’s Diner. The property will undergo extensive updating and remodeling, and Doeden is hoping to open in Spring or early Summer of 2023. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will serve all the menu items people have loved over the years, including frozen cokes, milk shakes, and many other classics. The all–new Scotty’s Diner will also feature a convenient drive–thru so you can grab all your favorites quickly and conveniently from the comfort of your vehicle.
ABERDEEN, SD
valleynewslive.com

Three injured in crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
POLK COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy