Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6.
NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 62 Belvidere North 43
Boylan 77 Jefferson 61
Guilford 78 Freeport 57
Hononegah 66 East 64
AREA BOYS
Genoa-Kingston 62 Oregon 36
Dixon 55 Woodstock 34
Warren 65 Milledgeville 56
Christian Life 52 Mooseheart 51
NIC-10 GIRLS
Auburn 59 Belvidere North 37
Harlem 56 Belvidere 47
Boylan 58 Jefferson 37
Hononegah 69 East 11
Guilford 63 Freeport 7
BIG NORTHERN GIRLS
Byron 54 Winnebago 51
Dixon 50 Stillman Valley 24
Genoa-Kingston 44 Oregon 27
Lutheran 47 Marengo 26
NUIC GIRLS
Aquin 35 Orangeville 32
Eastland 47 Polo 24
Forreston 63 Hiawatha 16
Sycamore 67 Rochelle 29
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0