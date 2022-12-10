Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Strong first half not enough to push Bluejackets over Salem
Saturday’s matchup on the road against Salem High School was all too familiar a situation for Mitchell High School. For the fourth time this season in six games, The Bluejackets entered halftime with a comfortable lead, before finding themselves fighting in a one possession game near the final buzzer.
14news.com
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
theseymourowl.com
Mr. Fife’s race to success
Whether you know him from his jokes on the announcements, his coaching over the years, or as a friendly school counselor, you definitely know the famous Mr. Fife. As he’d say, he’s “fine and dandy, cotton candy!” But did you know that he’s been the boys’ cross country coach for the past 20 years?
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
wbiw.com
No lie! Norman bombs power BNL to streak-busting victory over Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG – The film doesn’t lie. Ball don’t lie. Karsyn Norman, annoyed by what she considered a recent shooting slump, clicked on a video – probably titled “Norman’s Greatest Hits” – and watched clips of her jumpers raining destruction. If those highlights fix what ails a shooter, she should market it.
wbiw.com
Stars split meets with Bulldogs
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence split dual meets with New Albany during high school swimming action on Saturday. The Star took the boys win by a 113-72 count, while the Bulldogs prevailed in the girls meet 98-83. In the boys meet, Cole Baker and Hayden Puckett were double winners...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball loses game of runs to No. 10 Arizona in turbulent matchup
LAS VEGAS — If The Clash in Las Vegas was Mt. Everest, No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball was a mountain climber, eager to embark on a new, ambitious journey. The Hoosiers had the skill, preparation and mindset to prove they were up to a tall task and the support system of an energetic crowd and environment to back them up.
HoosiersNow
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
wamwamfm.com
Mark A. Traylor
Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss to Arizona
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
wamwamfm.com
David Joseph Reel
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God-not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8,9. David Joseph Reel, 20 of Wheatland went to be with his maker on December 5, 2022. David was...
WTWO/WAWV
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri
Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
mediafeed.org
Indiana University-Bloomington will cost you this much
Indiana University is known for its innovative academic programs, serving as the first to feature an informatics school. Located on a beautiful campus, IU offers a variety of excellent music and arts degrees and events along with international student organizations, and an LGBTQ+-friendly campus. Plus, if you love sports, the Hoosiers provide plenty of exciting athletic competitions.
vincennespbs.org
Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director
The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
FOX59
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
